Lara Trump’s ‘Hero’ Cover Faces Backlash Online Amid Criticism of Auto-Tune and Performance

Lara Trump’s rendition of the song “Hero,” which she released as a tribute to emergency first responders, has been met with an onslaught of criticism online. Released in collaboration with Florida-based singer Madeline Jaymes, the three-minute clip of the song quickly went viral on Labor Day. However, instead of praise, the track received a barrage of negative feedback from social media users, who accused Trump of heavily auto-tuning her voice.

Social Media Reacts: Criticism Over Auto-Tune and Vocals

Democratic political strategist Rick Wilson was one of the most vocal critics, comparing the song’s sound to “a wild hog and a sack of rusty cans being thrown into an industrial wood chipper.” The harsh assessment echoed sentiments across social media platforms, where users spared no words in expressing their disdain for the cover.

Political commentator Travis Akers added to the criticism with a sarcastic remark on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “If your ears have been exposed to the abominable sounds of Lara Trump singing, you might be entitled to compensation.”

Brutal Comments Flood Social Media

The internet’s reaction did not hold back, with countless users taking to social media to mock Trump’s singing abilities and the use of auto-tune in the track. One comment highlighted the absurdity of her performance: “Naaaahhhh, it’s all in good fun. Comparing Lara Trump to any living life form is an insult to all living life forms. Btw, Charo is actually a really nice person. I have good friends who are good friends with her. Met her many years ago.”

Another user took a direct jab at Trump’s connection to her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, stating, “@LaraLeaTrump sweetie the voice is not there, your father-in-law wouldn’t have the b**ls to play your song at his many rallies……ask him. A word of advice PLEASE don’t ever try this again, singing is not your forte. Jesus help us all!!!!”

Some comments even critiqued her appearance and perceived lack of sincerity, with one stating, “Her voice is horrible. She croaks like a frog and looks like one with all the plastic she’s had done. A plastic face is fake as her patriotism, because she certainly didn’t show any compassion towards these Jan 6 fallen heroes. She’s a hypocrite as well as an all-around fake.”

A former music teacher also weighed in, claiming, “As a former music teacher, I can tell you this is pitch corrected all through, which means it must have sounded even worse to begin with.” Another quipped, “Every note is a violation of the Geneva Convention,” highlighting the perceived dissonance in the track.

Questions About Performance and Intent

Beyond the vocal criticisms, users also questioned the visual choices made in the music video. One commenter mocked the setting, asking, “Why would anyone hang out on a fire escape in an evening gown?”

Who is Lara Trump?

Lara Lea Trump is married to Eric Trump, the third son of Donald Trump, and has been the co-chair of the Republican National Committee since March 2024. Known for her media presence, she previously worked as a producer and host for Trump Productions’ “Real News” and was a story coordinator and producer for the TV news magazine “Inside Edition” from 2012 to 2016. In 2021, she joined Fox News as a contributor.

Trump has been actively involved in Republican politics, playing a significant role in Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. She recently announced a task force of over 100,000 poll watchers and 500 lawyers to oversee the upcoming November elections.

Despite the backlash surrounding her musical tribute, Lara Trump remains a prominent figure in the Republican landscape, leveraging her platform and media skills to support her political initiatives.

