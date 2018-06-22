A minor became partially blind in Greece after playing with a laser that damaged the retina of his left eye. After the incident, the boy's family took the minor to the hospital, where doctors said that he had lost the vision of 20/100 as compare to right eye 20/20.

A 9-year-old boy became partially blind after playing with a laser pointer that damaged his left eye. As per reports, a minor was playing with the green laser pointer that damaged and burned the retina of his eye. After the incident, his family took him to the hospital were his reports revealed a big hole in the boy’s eye. The incident happened in Volos, Greece. A report claimed that boy’s father brought the laser light from a street market to give to his son to play. The doctors who did the treatment warned boy’s parents that they should be wary of life-changing dangers of a strong and harmful light.

Doctors reported that his left eye has the vision of 20/100 as compare to right eye 20/20. The minor was playing and repeatedly gazing the laser beam into his eye that damaged his eye. Due to the continuous green light, a large size hole was formed in his eye and he is partial blind now.

The US Food and Drug Administrative (FDA) is a statement said that department is concerned about the availability of such lasers and similar harmful products. The department described the lasers as Green, Blue and violet that can harm anyone and are unsafe.

