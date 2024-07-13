Latam Boeing 777-300ER Makes Emergency Landing at Milan Malpensa Airport After Tail Strike Incident

The event, which unfolded on July 9, saw the jet attempting to depart for Sao Paulo, Brazil. Surveillance cameras at Lombardy’s Malpensa Airport recorded the dramatic moments as the aircraft’s tail dragged across the runway, leaving behind billowing plumes of grey smoke and sparks, signaling the severity of the incident.

Tail Strike. El 9 de julio, un Boeing 777 de Latam Brasil sufrió un “Tail Strike” durante el despegue en el Aeropuerto Milán Malpensa (Italia). Qué es un tail strike ?

In response to the alarming situation, the National Agency for Flight Safety (ANSV) swiftly launched an investigation to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the tail strike. Experts consulted by Corriere indicated that the outcome could have been catastrophic had the flight continued without addressing the damage, potentially rendering the aircraft inoperable.

After another attempt to takeoff for a second time, the crew chose quickly to make an immediate 180 degree return and landed back uneventfully on Malpensa’s runway 35L about… They had to maneuver for an hour and ten minutes so as to discharge enough fuel from the jet in order that its weight was down on their arrival near Varese.

And landed safely, all the passengers and cabin crew were evacuated from the airplane by precautionary safety measures. The 777-300ER is currently still grounded at Malpensa Airport as aviation authorities and technical experts are continuing to carry out a series of detailed inspections.

