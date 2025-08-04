‘Getting Loomered’: Inside Laura Loomer’s Quest to Root Out Disloyalty in Trump Administration

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist whose X bio lists her as an investigative journalist with access to President Donald Trump’s cell phone, has taken credit for ousting several high-profile officials within the Trump administration, despite lacking any formal role. In a recent CNN interview, she touted her involvement in dismissing the chief vaccine regulator, a senior national security lawyer, and a cybersecurity expert appointed to West Point.

“If I have to do it on the outside because of internal resistance, then so be it,” Loomer told the US-based media network, while expressing frustration over being seemingly sidelined by White House staff despite her offers to vet candidates.

With over 1.7 million followers on X, Loomer brands herself a “loyalty enforcer,” investigating officials for past criticism of Trump. She then blasts findings online, building pressure until the White House eventually responds.

“She’s a loose cannon,” a Trump aide told the publication on the condition of anonymity, adding, “But she has a following. It is what it is.”

Victories and Growing Influence

Inside the Trump administration, the reports suggests, officials view Loomer’s seemingly rising influence in recent times as both disruptive and impactful. Despite efforts to limit her access, her campaigns have conspicuously spurred real staff changes.

Trump, who places loyalty above all, publicly praised her efforts as patriotic. Loomer, meanwhile, has appeared to lament perceived inaction from Trump’s own lieutenants, reportedly saying, “I’m not blaming Trump, but people will probably start to blame Trump if he doesn’t use these opportunities to fire some Cabinet members.”

White House spokesperson Kush Desai told CNN, “It is not only appropriate, but critical for the Administration to recruit the most qualified and experienced staffers who are totally aligned with President Trump’s agenda.”

Who Could Be Loomer’s Next Targets?

Based on earlier US media reports, Loomer has publicly called for the removals of:

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins

Officials at the US Department of Health and Human Services, serving under Robert F Kennedy Jr

Trump has, so far, defended all three of them. Loomer reportedly spoke with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directly, with the department spokesperson Sean Parnell subsequently confirming that Hegseth “appreciates Laura Loomer’s outside advocacy.”

According to the report, Loomer also flagged the names of Miami Rep. Carlos Gimenez, Ambassador Tom Barrack, and FERC nominee David LaCerte over perceived misalignment with Trump’s priorities.

Anatomy of a Loomer Campaign

Analysts say Loomer wields a great deal of influence within the administration. On July 20, she targetted Vinay Prasad, a top FDA official, uncovering controversial social media posts and audio clips criticising Trump. After posting her findings, she reportedly sent them to White House personnel chief Sergio Gor, and within 10 days, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles ordered Prasad’s firing.

Prasad’s supporters, including Michelle Kennedy and Marty Makary opposed the ouster but were overruled. Loomer denies coordination with others against Prasad, saying her concerns stemmed from his role in the Novavax vaccine approval, per CNN.

What It Means for the Administration

In six months, Loomer has become synonymous with “getting Loomered” — a term many have used to describe swift ousters from within the Trump administration as a result of her activism. She claims involvement in firings at the NSA, National Security Council, and Department of Defense, including mobilising Trump to reverse West Point’s appointment of Jen Easterly.

Loomer has insisted that she doesn’t work “with friends”. “I don’t trust anybody. I’m not friends with anybody.”