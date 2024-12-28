Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Laura Loomer’s Growing Frustration With Elon Musk: What’s Behind The Tension?

Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer launches a fierce attack on Elon Musk over his support for increased immigration in the tech sector. Loomer, a Trump ally, claims Musk's actions are driven by ties to China and his desire to influence immigration policy.

Laura Loomer’s Growing Frustration With Elon Musk: What’s Behind The Tension?

Laura Loomer, a staunch Donald Trump supporter and right-wing influencer, has launched a scathing attack on tech billionaire Elon Musk, accusing him of undermining American immigration policy. Loomer’s criticism stems from Musk’s advocacy for increased immigration in the U.S. tech sector, a position that conflicts with Loomer’s strong anti-immigration views.

In a series of posts on X, Loomer blasted Musk for his growing influence over Trump, especially regarding Musk’s collaboration with Vivek Ramaswamy on a project aimed at creating a “Department of Government Efficiency.” Loomer labeled the project a “vanity project” and predicted a future fallout between Musk and Trump. Her accusations did not end there—Loomer continued her tirade by attacking Musk with racist and homophobic slurs, even calling him a “pawn of China” and suggesting that Musk had “bought his way into MAGA.”

Loomer’s posts pointed to Musk’s support for Biden and his backing of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, accusing him of donating money to influence U.S. immigration policies. In her X post, Loomer suggested that Musk was seeking to protect Chinese President Xi Jinping and push for immigration policies that would benefit big tech companies by bringing in immigrant labor from China and India. She argued, “The tech billionaires don’t get to just walk inside Mar a Lago and stroke their massive checkbooks and rewrite our immigration policy so they can have unlimited slave laborers from India and China.”

While Loomer’s remarks about Musk’s immigration views were inflammatory, they were not the only target of her criticism. She also took aim at Musk’s collaborator, Vivek Ramaswamy, who faced backlash from MAGA supporters for his comments on American culture. Loomer’s opposition to Musk and Ramaswamy has sparked further division within the MAGA movement, revealing the growing tensions between different factions of Trump loyalists.

The spat between Loomer, Musk, and Ramaswamy points to a deeper rift within Trump’s circle, where differing views on immigration policy and foreign influence are creating fractures. As Musk and Ramaswamy work on their project, they may find themselves at odds with Trump’s base, further fueling the divide in the MAGA movement.

The criticism Loomer has levied against Musk, particularly over his alleged ties to China and his stance on immigration, underscores the ideological clash between her anti-immigration beliefs and Musk’s global business approach. Loomer’s harsh words seem to reflect her frustration with what she perceives as an erosion of American worker interests in favor of big-tech solutions that benefit multinational corporations and foreign interests.

ALSO READ: China Building Over 200 Specialized Detention Facilities As Xi Jinping Widens Anti-Corruption Drive

