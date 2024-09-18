Lauren Sanchez Expresses Excitement for Upcoming Wedding to Jeff Bezos, Shares Glimpses of Their Plans

Lauren Sanchez, a former entertainment journalist and helicopter pilot, is eagerly anticipating her marriage to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In a recent interview with Extra, Sanchez shared her excitement about the upcoming nuptials, revealing how thrilled she is to “marry the man of her dreams.”

Sanchez Looks Forward to Marriage

At 54, Lauren Sanchez radiated enthusiasm when discussing her future with Bezos. “He’s amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. That’s what I’m most looking forward to,” she said during her interview. Sanchez is a devoted mother to three children: her 23-year-old son, Nikko, from her previous relationship with Tony Gonzalez, and two teenagers, Evan, 18, and Ella, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

Sanchez and Bezos, who is now 60, have been a public couple since 2019. Four years later, the Amazon founder proposed. In a November 2023 interview with Vogue, Sanchez recounted the emotional moment when Bezos presented her with a cushion-cut diamond ring. “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she confessed, recalling her initial reaction.

Wedding Details Still in the Works

Though the couple is excited about their future together, they are still finalizing the details of their wedding. Speaking with Extra, Sanchez admitted, “We’re still thinking about it. Is it going to be big? Overseas? We don’t know yet.” Despite the uncertainty, Sanchez remains focused on her family and career. She is currently busy promoting her children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, but reassured fans that she will “get to the wedding soon.”

During her lighthearted conversation with Extra host Billy Bush, there was a humorous moment when Bush jokingly offered to serve as the ring bearer. Sanchez, clearly entertained, replied, “Oh, that’s good. That’s good. I was looking for one.”

While the specific date and location of their wedding have yet to be disclosed, Sanchez’s excitement for the event is undeniable. Bezos, who shares three children with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, is also focused on creating a harmonious blended family. Sanchez affectionately refers to their combined family as the “Brady Bunch.” She described their family life in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, saying, “On a typical Saturday, we hang out and have dinner with the kids. You never know where the conversation is going to go.”

A Glimpse Into Their Lavish Lifestyle

Earlier this year, Sanchez and Bezos captured international attention as they sailed across Europe aboard their luxurious mega-yacht, Koru. The couple’s romantic getaway made headlines, but it was Sanchez’s dazzling engagement ring that truly stole the show. Featuring a reportedly 20-carat pink diamond, the stunning ring garnered significant media buzz. Although the couple has kept many details private, close friends confirmed the engagement to entertainment outlets.

In addition to their engagement, Bezos and Sanchez celebrated their love aboard the $500 million yacht with an intimate gathering. The star-studded guest list included notable figures such as Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan.

As their wedding day approaches, Lauren Sanchez’s excitement and affection for Bezos remain clear. Though the exact details of their ceremony are still under wraps, it’s evident that their shared journey has been filled with love, laughter, and the joy of building a blended family.

