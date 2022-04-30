Lavrov stated that Ukraine continues to obstruct foreign ships, posing a threat of shelling in its internal waterways and territorial sea

According to Russian International Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ukraine continues to obstruct foreign ships, posing a threat of shelling in its internal waterways and territorial sea.

Lavrov stated that Russia is taking steps to ensure that civil navigation in the Black and Azov seas is possible. Every day, a humanitarian corridor, which serves as a safe passage for ships, is opened. However, the Ukrainian side continues to obstruct international ships, putting its internal waters and territorial sea under fear of shelling.

He further added saying, “Ukrainian Navy units have also laid mines along the coast, in port waters, and in territorial waterways. These explosive devices separate from anchor cables and drift out to sea, posing a major threat to both warships and Black Sea port infrastructure”.