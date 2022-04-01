The Russian Foreign Minster's visit here is the first high-level Russian visit to India after Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today. Lavrov is on a two-day visit to India. The Russian Foreign Minster’s visit here is the first high-level Russian visit to India after Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine in February.

Responding to Lavrov’s India visit, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing that the US is not seeking a change in the dynamics of India-Russia relations. Price stated, “Different countries are going to have their own relationship with the Russian Federation. It’s a fact of history. It’s a fact of geography. That is not something that we are seeking to change.”

Lavrov landed in India on Thursday after his trip to China where he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday. Both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.