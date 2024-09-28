Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Lavrov Urges Caution on Nuclear Confrontation in UN Assembly Address

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cautioned against the dangers of attempting to "fight to victory with a nuclear power."

Lavrov Urges Caution on Nuclear Confrontation in UN Assembly Address

In a stark warning delivered at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cautioned against the dangers of attempting to “fight to victory with a nuclear power.” His remarks came amidst a speech heavily laden with accusations directed at Western nations, whom he claimed are manipulating the situation in Ukraine and undermining the principles of the United Nations itself.

Lavrov’s address occurred shortly after President Vladimir Putin announced a shift in Russia’s nuclear doctrine, raising alarms about the implications of nuclear threats in the ongoing conflict. “I’m not going to talk here about the senselessness and the danger of the very idea of trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power, which is what Russia is,” Lavrov stated, emphasizing the grave risks associated with nuclear confrontation.

Ukraine: A Pawn in Western Strategies

The backdrop to Lavrov’s speech is Russia’s ongoing military operations in Ukraine, which began with the invasion in February 2022. Lavrov accused the West of using Ukraine as a strategic tool to undermine Russia, stating, “preparing Europe for it to also throw itself into this suicidal escapade.” He portrayed the conflict as part of a larger Western agenda to destabilize Moscow and its interests.

MUST READ: Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The specter of nuclear threats has loomed large since the inception of the war, with Putin reminding the world of Russia’s nuclear capabilities shortly before the invasion. In a recent escalation of nuclear rhetoric, Putin warned that if Russia were attacked by a country backed by a nuclear-armed nation, it would view that as a joint assault, leaving the door open for potential nuclear retaliation.

International Response to Nuclear Rhetoric

Lavrov’s comments came in the wake of strong criticism from the United States and the European Union, who labeled Putin’s nuclear threats as “irresponsible.” The situation has escalated as Ukraine seeks approval from Western allies to use long-range weapons against Russian targets. Although the Biden administration recently announced an additional $2.7 billion in military aid for Ukraine, it did not include the longer-range arms that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pursuing.

Ukraine’s Ongoing Military Strategies

Over two and a half years into the conflict, Russia continues to make slow progress in eastern Ukraine. Despite this, Ukraine has demonstrated its military capabilities by striking deep into Russian territory and executing an audacious border incursion last month. President Zelenskyy has been actively promoting a peace plan that includes expelling Russian forces, ensuring accountability for war crimes, and addressing the plight of prisoners of war.

Lavrov, however, dismissed Zelenskyy’s peace proposals as a “doomed ultimatum,” indicating a lack of willingness from the Russian side to entertain terms that do not align with their own strategic interests.

A Global Search for Peace

Amidst this turmoil, Brazil and China have proposed a peace initiative that advocates for a conference involving both Ukraine and Russia, aiming to de-escalate tensions and prevent further escalation of hostilities. Diplomats from these nations have rallied support during the General Assembly, creating a coalition of “friends for peace” composed of various countries, primarily from Africa and Latin America.

Lavrov, addressing the media, expressed Russia’s readiness to contribute to this group’s efforts, stressing the need for proposals grounded in reality rather than abstract discussions. He reiterated that addressing the conflict’s root causes is crucial for a lasting resolution, which Russia identifies as the alleged repression of Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine and NATO’s historical expansion in Eastern Europe, perceived as a direct threat to Russian security.

ALSO READ: China’s Newest Nuclear Submarine Sinks In Dock, US Officials Confirm

Filed under

President Vladimir Putin russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ukraine United Nations General Assembly

Also Read

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox