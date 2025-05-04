Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Lawrence Wong’s PAP Wins Singapore Elections 2025; Wong Retains His Position

Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) cruised to a strong victory in the country’s latest general elections held on May 3, winning 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats. This was the first major electoral test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong since taking over the party leadership—and he passed with flying colors.

Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) cruised to a strong victory in the country’s latest general elections held on May 3, winning 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats. This was the first major electoral test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong since taking over the party leadership—and he passed with flying colors.

With 65.57% of the 2.38 million valid votes, the PAP not only improved its vote share from the 2020 election but also reaffirmed its dominance in Singapore’s political landscape. The PAP has ruled the island nation since its independence in 1965.

Voters clearly chose continuity and stability, favoring the PAP’s promise of steady leadership and economic resilience over opposition calls for more checks and balances in Parliament.

PM Wong: “A clear and strong mandate to govern”

In a press conference held early Sunday morning, around 3 a.m., Prime Minister Wong thanked Singaporeans for their trust.

“These results place Singapore in a stronger position to confront a turbulent world,” he said, describing the outcome as a reflection of public confidence in the government.

Wong added that the challenge ahead is not just political competition, but steering the nation through uncertain global changes, including economic slowdowns and shifts in international power.

“It’s not just an economic slowdown — we’re seeing fundamental changes in the international order,” he pointed out.

Calling the win both humbling and encouraging, Wong promised that the PAP would “work even harder to deliver meaningful progress.”

He also noted the importance of this election on the global stage. “This election was closely watched by international media, investors, and foreign governments,” he said.

Wong said the outcome gave Singapore a stronger platform to face future challenges, and ended on a hopeful note: “These results inspire us to serve you better and work to improve your lives.”

First General Election as Prime Minister

This was Lawrence Wong’s first time leading the PAP into a general election as Prime Minister. He took over from Lee Hsien Loong, who stepped down as part of a long-planned leadership renewal within the party.

Wong, an economist by training and widely seen as calm and pragmatic, is now expected to lead the country through rising global uncertainties, including economic slowdowns, shifting trade patterns, and geopolitical tensions.

The PAP framed the election as crucial for safeguarding Singapore’s economic future, which resonated with voters more than the opposition’s call for more political diversity.

PM Modi congratulates Lawrence Wong

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to congratulate PM Wong on his electoral victory.

Modi highlighted the “strong and multifaceted partnership” between India and Singapore, adding that the two countries share deep people-to-people ties.

He also said he looks forward to working closely with Wong to “further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” between India and Singapore.

