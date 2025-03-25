Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Leaked US Military Plans Contained No Classified Information, CIA Director Says

Leaked US Military Plans Contained No Classified Information, CIA Director Says

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said his communications within a messaging group were entirely lawful and did not contain classified information.

Leaked US Military Plans Contained No Classified Information, CIA Director Says

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said his communications within a messaging group were entirely lawful and did not contain classified information.


CIA Director John Ratcliffe on Tuesday stressed that his communications within a Signal messaging group were entirely lawful and did not contain classified information, the Associated Press reported. Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on global security threats in the wake of a security breach involving leaked US military plans, Ratcliffe told lawmakers, “​My communications to be clear in the Signal message group were entirely permissible and lawful and did not include classified information.” ​

The controversy erupted when a Signal group chat, intended for high-level government officials, was inadvertently shared with a journalist at The Atlantic. The chat reportedly included discussions about sensitive military operations against Houthi militants in Yemen, raising concerns about the administration’s handling of classified information.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The discussion within the chat revealed operational details about forthcoming strikes, including target information, weaponry to be used, and attack sequencing.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner criticised the incident as “sloppy, careless, incompetent behaviour”, even as Ratcliffe insisted that “no rules were violated”.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stressing that such a lapse would likely result in severe repercussions for lower-ranking personnel, Senator Warner reportedly said, “If a lower-ranking officer had texted similar secret plans, they would be fired.” 

During heated questions from Senator Warner, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stressed that there’s a difference between “inadvertent” releases of information and intentional leaks.

“There was no classified material that was shared,” Gabbard stressed, according to AP.

ALSO READ: Trump Dismisses Group Chat Security Breach As ‘Glitch’

Filed under

CIA director Classified Information John Ratcliffe Leaked US Military Plans Tulsi Gabbard US security breach

CIA Director John Ratclif

Leaked US Military Plans Contained No Classified Information, CIA Director Says
newsx

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest
newsx

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South
Donald-Trump-DJT-stock-TM

Trump Dismisses Group Chat Security Breach As ‘Glitch’ Amid Calls For Resignations
Jacqueline Fernandez

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March...
newsx

Pope Francis Was So Close To Death That Doctors Considered Ending Treatment: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Trump Dismisses Group Chat Security Breach As ‘Glitch’ Amid Calls For Resignations

Trump Dismisses Group Chat Security Breach As ‘Glitch’ Amid Calls For Resignations

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March 26?

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March...

Pope Francis Was So Close To Death That Doctors Considered Ending Treatment: Report

Pope Francis Was So Close To Death That Doctors Considered Ending Treatment: Report

Entertainment

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March 26?

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March

Right Connection Happens Naturally: Is Natasa Stankovic Dating Post Divorce From Hardik Pandya?

Right Connection Happens Naturally: Is Natasa Stankovic Dating Post Divorce From Hardik Pandya?

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Sequel Has A New Title, Here’s What It Means

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Sequel Has A New Title, Here’s What It Means

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success