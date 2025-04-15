‘Leave The Country In 7 Days,’ DHS Mistakenly Orders US Immigration Attorney To Depart

Nicole Micheroni is a seasoned attorney and partner at Cameron, Micheroni & Silvia LLC, a position she has held since 2019. With over a decade of experience, she specializes in representing clients in immigration court and managing a wide range of visa applications.

A US citizen and immigration lawyer, Nicole Micheroni, was mistakenly sent a deportation notice by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), sparking alarm over administrative errors within America’s immigration system.

Nicole Micheroni, 40, born and raised in Massachusetts, is a partner at the Boston-based law firm Cameron, Micheroni & Silvia. As a specialist in immigration and asylum law, she’s spent years navigating the complexities of the US immigration system on behalf of her clients. But on April 11, she unexpectedly found herself on the receiving end of an alarming official email titled “Notification of Termination of Parole” — instructing her to leave the United States within seven days or face action.

“At first, I thought it was for a client,” Micheroni told NBC News. “But when I looked closely, the only name on the email was mine. It said my parole status had been terminated and I should leave the country within seven days.”

The threatening tone and strange language of the message led her to initially dismiss it as spam. But upon further examination, Micheroni realized the notice was real, and meant for someone else entirely.

How Did This Happen?

The DHS later acknowledged the mishap, attributing it to issues with email addresses submitted during the immigration parole process. Immigration attorneys like Micheroni frequently list their professional emails on forms submitted on behalf of clients. In this case, it appears the system mistakenly flagged her information as that of a foreign national, issuing her a removal notice intended for someone she represented.

A senior DHS official explained to NBC10 Boston, “CBP used the known email addresses of the alien to send notifications. If a non-personal email as an American citizen contact was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients.”

The department has assured it is now reviewing such cases individually and monitoring communications.

Though Micheroni has treated the email as a bureaucratic error, she admits it’s deeply unsettling. “I think it’s really scary this is going on. It says they’re not being careful.”

Using her platform, she quickly took to social media to explain the situation and warn others, particularly those affected by Biden-era parole programs like CBP One — a system that was later dismantled and replaced by CBP Home under the Trump administration.

In a series of posts, she clarified that a termination of parole is not the same as a deportation order and urged those receiving such notices to immediately seek legal advice.

“Anyone who has received this may still have options & should talk to an immigration lawyer NOW,” she wrote.

Who Is Nicole Micheroni?

Nicole Micheroni is a seasoned attorney and partner at Cameron, Micheroni & Silvia LLC, a position she has held since 2019. With over a decade of experience, she specializes in representing clients in immigration court and managing a wide range of visa applications. Nicole holds a Juris Doctor (JD) from Temple University’s Beasley School of Law and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and French from Wellesley College.

Licensed to practice law in Massachusetts, she brings extensive expertise in international law, regulatory compliance, and asylum cases, making her a trusted advocate for clients navigating complex legal matters.

