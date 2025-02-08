Lebanon Forms First Government In Over Two Years Amid Economic And Political Challenges

In a significant development, Lebanon’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, formed the country’s first full-fledged government since 2022. This long-awaited political shift aims to address the ongoing crises plaguing the war-torn nation.

Presidential Announcement and Government Formation

President Joseph Aoun officially announced his acceptance of the resignation of the former caretaker government. He signed a decree alongside Salam to formalize the new 24-member cabinet, evenly divided between Christian and Muslim representatives. The formation took less than a month following Salam’s appointment. Lebanon’s new government comes at a critical juncture as the country grapples with the aftermath of a devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The war, which concluded with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in November, inflicted significant damage on Lebanon’s southern regions. Salam’s administration faces the urgent task of rebuilding and maintaining security along its southern borders.

Economic Crisis and Reforms

The nation remains embroiled in a crippling economic crisis, now in its sixth year. The economic collapse has devastated Lebanon’s banking sector, crippled its electricity grid, and pushed a large portion of its population into poverty. Prime Minister Salam, a diplomat and former president of the International Court of Justice, has pledged to reform Lebanon’s judiciary and economy, aiming to stabilize the nation.

Despite not endorsing Salam, Hezbollah engaged in negotiations regarding the allocation of Shiite Muslim seats in the cabinet, in accordance with Lebanon’s power-sharing framework. The formation of this government signals a possible shift away from Hezbollah-aligned leadership, as Beirut seeks to improve ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations concerned about Hezbollah’s influence.

Presidential Vacuum Ends with Joseph Aoun

The election of former army chief Joseph Aoun as president in early January ended a prolonged presidential vacancy. Aoun, not endorsed by Hezbollah or its key allies, has echoed Salam’s commitment to consolidating the state’s control over arms, implicitly referring to Hezbollah’s weapons.

The new government faces an uphill battle to bring about political stability and economic recovery. With promises of judicial reform and a focus on consolidating state authority, Prime Minister Salam and President Aoun have set an ambitious agenda aimed at steering Lebanon toward stability and growth after years of turmoil.

