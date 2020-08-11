The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Hassan Diab on Monday announced the resignation of the government days after the devastating August 4 Beirut port explosion. The blasts ignited angry protests in the streets of Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Monday announced the resignation of the government in the aftermath of the devastating August 4 Beirut port explosion. In a televised address, Diab said endemic corruption was behind the deadly blast which devastated the Lebanese capital last week. The blasts reignited agressive street protests in Lebanon, the next elections are likely to happen after some months in Lebanon.

Adding that state was incapable of taking on the confessional system because the two were deeply intertwined, Diab said that one of the examples of corruption has exploded in the port of Beirut. In the short address, the head of the government announced his resignation.

Diab said that in the face of this reality, they take a step back to stand with the people to wage the battle for change with them. He added that he was announcing this day the resignation of this government. The announcement comes after a number of high-profile resignations from the cabinet and parliament as citizens’ anger seethed over the Beirut port explosion.

A powerful explosion ripped through the Lebanese capital last week, levelling the port and killing at least 150 people. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Lebanese citizens returned to the streets and demanding justice and the removal of the entire political class.

