Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Lebanon Health Ministry: Israeli Attacks Kill 50, Injure Over 300

At least 50 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since this morning, Al Jazeera reported, citing Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Lebanon Health Ministry: Israeli Attacks Kill 50, Injure Over 300

At least 50 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since this morning, Al Jazeera reported, citing Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

It further said that children, women and paramedics were among those who were killed in the attacks, according to Al Jazeera report.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced it struck about 300 targets across Lebanon today. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday announced that it launched “widespread” waves of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

It warned people to swiftly move away from homes used by the Iran-backed terror group to store weapons, The Times of Israel reported. The IDF said it had identified Hezbollah operatives who were preparing to conduct attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant attended an assessment on the homefront’s preparedness amid widening fighting, saying, “Ahead of us are days when the public will have to show composure, discipline, and full obedience” to instructions by the Home Front Command.

As of 12:30 am, the Israeli Air Force had struck more than 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the IDF has announced. The Israeli military said that dozens of fighter jets from all the IAF’s squadrons participated in the strikes, according to The Times of Israel report.

A “civilian” shepherd, was killed, and “two members of his family” and four others, were injured in the strikes in the eastern Beqaa Valley region, The Times of Israel cited a Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) report.

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee earlier announced that strikes at houses in Lebanon in which Hezbollah was hiding weapons were “imminent.”

Lebanese people were asked to immediately distance themselves from sites used by Hezbollah to store weapons. The IDF said it had sent text messages to people, as well as called them over the phone from a Lebanese phone number.

In an Arabic message to Lebanese civilians, Adraee said, “Hezbollah is lying to you and sacrificing you.” “Its missiles and drones are more valuable and important to it than you are,” he added, The Times of Israel reported.

People in south Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley received text messages with warnings from Israel, The Times of Israel reported, citing Lebanon’s NNA. According to Lebanese media reports, warning messages were also broadcast on radio stations.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Why Is California Putting A Complete Plastic Ban At Grocery Stores?

Filed under

Israeli air strikes Lebanon Lebanon Health Ministry

Also Read

BJP’s Poonawalla Calls Atishi ‘Proxy CM,’ Compares To Manmohan

BJP’s Poonawalla Calls Atishi ‘Proxy CM,’ Compares To Manmohan

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take...

Kumara Dissanayake Takes Charge As Sri Lanka Faces Financial Crisis

Kumara Dissanayake Takes Charge As Sri Lanka Faces Financial Crisis

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Why Is California Putting A Complete Plastic Ban At Grocery Stores?

Why Is California Putting A Complete Plastic Ban At Grocery Stores?

Entertainment

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox