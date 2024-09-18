Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Lebanon Pager Explosions: What All We Know So Far?

Following a remote attack that resulted in the explosions of pagers used by numerous Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and Syria, various theories about how such a complex operation was executed are circulating online. On Tuesday, the blasts claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals, including two children, and left nearly 3,000 injured. Hezbollah has attributed the attack to Israel.

Lebanon Pager Explosions: What All We Know So Far?

Following a remote attack that resulted in the explosions of pagers used by numerous Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and Syria, various theories about how such a complex operation was executed are circulating online. On Tuesday, the blasts claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals, including two children, and left nearly 3,000 injured. Hezbollah has attributed the attack to Israel.

This incident has heightened concerns about the possibility of a broader conflict in the Middle East, which Israel and Hezbollah, backed by Iran, have managed to avoid until now, despite ongoing attacks from both sides across Israel’s northern border since Hamas’s attack on October 7.

The Israeli military has chosen not to comment on the pager explosions, and details regarding the attack’s execution remain largely unclear. Investigators have not yet disclosed how the pagers were set off.

Pager explosions reasons explained

As for the cause of the pager explosions in Lebanon, cybersecurity experts indicated that the exact reasons are still uncertain. Experts suggest that the most plausible explanation is that the devices were sabotaged during their delivery, which could have facilitated targeted strikes, as the incidents appear confined to specific groups like Hezbollah rather than being widespread.

Intercepting and tampering with devices during delivery is a tactic commonly employed by intelligence agencies, as highlighted by whistleblower Edward Snowden regarding the NSA’s use of surveillance tools in exported routers and servers.

This strategy would allow operatives to insert explosives and alter the pager software, potentially enabling a reaction to a specific message or signal that could trigger an explosion, according to experts. The most probable scenario involves intercepting the shipment within the supply chain, where the packages would be carefully opened, modified, and resealed with new packaging. Due to the scale of several thousand devices, such an operation would necessitate meticulous planning and organization to execute without detection.

Read More: What Is A Pager And Why Outdated Pagers Are Used By Hezbollah? A Closer Look At The Lebanon Explosions

Gold Apollo pagers

The AR-924 pagers utilized by Hezbollah were branded as Gold Apollo. However, the Taiwanese manufacturer indicated that the devices were produced and sold by a company based in Budapest, BAC, which has not yet responded.

Security experts believe that the devices must have been physically tampered with. Operatives likely may have infiltrated the supply chain of the pagers, which were probably sourced earlier this year from a Hungarian manufacturer producing devices based on designs from a Taiwanese company.

An explosive device typically comprises five key components: a container, a battery, a triggering mechanism, a detonator, and an explosive charge. He noted that a pager already contains three of these components and that only a detonator and the charge would need to be added.

While batteries could potentially ignite a fire, the explosion images suggest something much more serious. Experts point out that batteries typically burn rather than explode in the way observed, implying that an explosive charge might have been integrated into the pagers, with the software modified to respond to a specific message that could have triggered the explosions.

Experts also suggest that the explosives could have been activated remotely by a certain message, which might have caused the battery to heat up and subsequently activate the explosives inside the device. The theory that malware could cause overheating in batteries has raised concerns on social media about the potential vulnerability of devices to such attacks.

Why are Hezbollah militants using pagers?

Regarding Hezbollah militants’ use of pagers, these small, battery-operated devices can receive and display numeric or textual messages and are predominantly utilized in hospitals due to their reliability and resistance to interference from medical equipment.

Hezbollah switched from mobile phones to pagers earlier in the year due to the vulnerabilities posed by mobile devices, which could be remotely hacked. Pagers, in contrast, are less susceptible to software hacking and lack traceability via the internet, requiring physical tampering to be compromised.

5,000 pagers distributed to Hezbollah were given to various organizations, including relief groups and civil society entities, in addition to fighters. While the operation appears targeted, it primarily affected civilians or potential combatants who were not actively engaged in fighting at the time of the attack.

Magitude of the attack

Experts believe that planning an attack of this magnitude could take anywhere from several months to two years. Security experts believe that the sophistication of the attack suggests extensive prior intelligence gathering.

Executing an operation of this nature requires building relationships for physical access to the pagers before sale, developing the necessary embedded technology, and identifying sources to verify the targets’ possession of the devices. It is likely that the compromised pagers appeared normal to users for some time prior to the attack.

Following the attacks, Hezbollah has already revised its communication strategies. Experts state that the group will need to reconsider its approach once again.

Also Read: Nine Dead, Over 2,800 Injured In Synchronised Pager Explosions Targeting Hezbollah In Lebanon

Filed under

Hezbollah Israel Lebanon Pager Explosions Pagers

Also Read

Hezbollah Handheld Radios Explode Day After Remote-Detonated Pager Attacks

Hezbollah Handheld Radios Explode Day After Remote-Detonated Pager Attacks

CM Yogi Hails Cabinet Approval, Calls It “Milestone”

CM Yogi Hails Cabinet Approval, Calls It “Milestone”

Another Monkeypox Case Reported In India, 38 Year Old Man Diagnosed

Another Monkeypox Case Reported In India, 38 Year Old Man Diagnosed

Chinese Aircraft Carrier Enters Japanese Waters Considered Closer Than Ever

Chinese Aircraft Carrier Enters Japanese Waters Considered Closer Than Ever

BSP Chief Mayawati supports ‘One Nation One Election’

BSP Chief Mayawati supports ‘One Nation One Election’

Entertainment

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At 78

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox