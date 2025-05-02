In a stern warning, authorities said Hamas would face the “harshest measures” if it carried out any attacks from Lebanese territory.

Lebanese authorities issued a stern warning to Hamas on Friday, stating that the group would face the “harshest measures” if it carried out any attacks from Lebanese territory, The Associated Press reported. The warning came from Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council, the country’s top military body, and follows a series of incidents in which Lebanese and Palestinian suspects were detained for allegedly firing rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel, the report said.

“Hamas and other factions will not be allowed to endanger national stability,” the Higher Defense Council said in a statement, according to AP. “The safety of Lebanon’s territories is above all.”

“The harshest measures will be taken to put a complete end to any act that infringes on Lebanon’s sovereignty,” the statement, read by Brigadier General Mohammed al-Mustafa, added.

In recent months, Hamas has reportedly carried out several attacks against Israel from Lebanese soil, prompting retaliatory airstrikes by Israel. These strikes, reports say, have targetted Hamas officials, including one of its top military leaders, Saleh Arouri, who was killed in a strike in Beirut.

Lebanese authorities have been making concerted efforts to assert their authority across the country, particularly in the southern regions near the border with Israel, the report further said. This comes after a 14-month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah, which ended in November 2023 with a US-brokered ceasefire.

According to the report, the Lebanese authorities had, in March, detained several individuals, including Palestinians, on suspicion of involvement in rocket fire toward Israel. These attacks in turn sparked intense Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, which targetted areas including those suspected of housing the rocket launchers. At the time, Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese militant group with reported ties to Hamas, had denied any involvement in the attacks.

