Legendary MSG Broadcaster Al Trautwig Dies At 68, Tributes Pour In

Al Trautwig, one of the most recognizable voices in sports broadcasting and a staple of MSG Network, has passed away at the age of 68. His former colleague Allan Hahn announced the news on X, paying tribute to Trautwig’s remarkable career and distinctive voice.

“Al Trautwig had an amazing voice and knew how to use it the way a tenor could bring depth and intensity to a song,” Hahn wrote. “He loved sports and had incredible versatility from baseball to basketball and hockey. And that’s not even counting his incredible work at the Olympics.”

While the exact cause of death remains unknown, Trautwig had previously disclosed to Newsday in 2023 that he was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. At the time, he shared that he had been cleared and was focused on recovery.

I’m sad to share the news that we lost a legendary voice in sports. But we lost a lot more than that. He was not only a friend, but a mentor and a teacher. He was, personally, one of my biggest resources of support when I moved into this career. Rest in peace, @AlTrautwig. 💔 pic.twitter.com/E1z3pxS2gm — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) February 24, 2025

Who is Al Trautwig?

A native of Long Island, Trautwig became a beloved figure in the sports media industry, most recently serving as the host of MSG Network’s pregame shows for the New York Knicks and Rangers. He also stepped in as a fill-in play-by-play announcer. Trautwig took a leave of absence in 2019 but continued to contribute to the industry, even teaching sports media classes at Adelphi University.

Beyond MSG Network, Trautwig’s career spanned several major sports events and networks. He worked for ABC, NBC, and USA Network, covering the Olympics, the Tour de France, and the US Open tennis tournament. He was particularly well-known for his coverage of gymnastics at the Summer Olympics, where his voice became synonymous with the sport.

Fans and colleagues alike have expressed their grief and shared their memories of Trautwig on social media. Many recalled his unique ability to bring excitement and depth to sports commentary. “My heart is gutted,” one fan wrote. “I grew up to him on MSG. I thought he was the blueprint to this whole media business. I wish I could have met him.” Another remembered a memorable moment from the 1985 NHL All-Star Game when Trautwig humorously dressed as a cowboy, highlighting his ability to bring fun and personality to the profession.

The sports world is mourning the loss of an exceptional broadcaster whose passion for the game and engaging storytelling left a lasting impact. Prayers and condolences continue to pour in for Trautwig’s family and friends, as fans remember the legendary voice that brought countless iconic moments to life.

