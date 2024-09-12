Legendary R&B Icon Frankie Beverly Dies at 77; A Life of Soul, Music, and Legacy

Frankie Beverly, the iconic R&B singer and Philadelphia native best known as the frontman of Maze, has passed away.

Frankie Beverly, the iconic R&B singer and Philadelphia native best known as the frontman of Maze, has passed away at the age of 77. Beverly’s family confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning through an Instagram post, announcing that the beloved musician died on Monday, September 10.

Family Announces the Loss of a Musical Legend

Beverly’s family shared their grief and paid tribute to his life through a touching social media statement, saying, “He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends.” The family has not disclosed any further details about his death, requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Early Life: From Philadelphia’s Church Choirs to Music Stardom

Born Howard Stanley Beverly, the legendary musician began his journey in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood, where he first performed as a soloist in his local church. As a teenager, Beverly sang with the group “The Silhouettes” before forming his own doo-wop group called “The Blenders.” His passion for music was evident early on, paving the way for his eventual rise in the R&B scene.

In 1970, Beverly formed the group “Raw Soul” in Philadelphia, which later evolved into the renowned band “Frankie Beverly and Maze.” The group’s big break came after moving to San Francisco, where they caught the attention of Motown legend Marvin Gaye. According to Beverly’s official website, it was Gaye who advised the group to change their name, leading to the birth of “Frankie Beverly and Maze.”

Creating Timeless Music with Maze

As the lead singer, songwriter, producer, and founder of Maze, Beverly became a defining voice in R&B music. With hits like “Before I Let Go,” “Joy and Pain,” and “Happy Feelin’s,” the band’s soulful tunes became the soundtrack to countless gatherings in the Black community, from cookouts and family reunions to unforgettable moments on the dance floor.

Beverly’s iconic song “Before I Let Go” received renewed acclaim when Beyoncé covered it in her 2019 live album “Homecoming,” introducing a new generation to his music. Despite never winning a Grammy, Beverly’s influence and success remain unrivaled, as his songs continue to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

Honoring a Hometown Hero: Philadelphia’s Tribute to Frankie Beverly

Just a few months ago, Beverly was honored in his hometown with the street dedication of “Frankie Beverly Way” in East Germantown. The event, attended by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Councilmember Cindy Bass, and other community members, celebrated Beverly’s immense contributions to the city’s musical heritage. During the dedication, Bass remarked, “This is to someone who has made a significant contribution to the lives of Philadelphians. Anyone who knows music knows that Philadelphia is a music town, and Frankie has made such a contribution.”

Final Tour and Fond Farewells

Earlier this summer, Beverly and Maze wrapped up their “I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour” with emotional final performances at The Dell Music Center in North Philadelphia. Beverly was joined on stage by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who presented the singer with a bouquet of flowers in a touching moment of admiration. Hurts, known for his appreciation of classic soul music, later shared his feelings about Beverly’s passing on social media, stating, “His timeless music, his powerful words and his lasting impact. I’m devastated to hear about this one.. My prayers are with the Beverly family and the many Frankie fans across the world! His legacy will live on forever. Rest easy my friend. Long Live Frankie.”

His timeless music, his powerful words and his lasting impact. I’m devastated to hear about this one.. My prayers are with the Beverly family and the many Frankie fans across the world! His legacy will live on forever. Rest easy my friend. Long Live Frankie 🕊️ — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) September 11, 2024

Tributes Pour in from Fellow Artists and Fans

News of Beverly’s passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from fellow artists, celebrities, and fans alike. Questlove of The Roots honored the late singer with a heartfelt post, while Philadelphia native Patti LaBelle expressed her condolences in a touching Instagram message, sharing a photo of Beverly attending one of her performances. “I love you Frankie! Thank you for always lifting us higher! Rest in love and peace!” she wrote.

Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson also took to social media, reflecting on Beverly’s importance to him and his wife. Meanwhile, Philadelphia radio DJ Patty Jackson praised Beverly’s enduring impact, particularly highlighting the relatable lyrics of his songs. “His music connected. When he wrote ‘Joy and Pain,’ think of the lyrics, ‘You’re going to have joy. You’re going to have pain. You’re going to have sunshine. You’re going to have rain,’ and that’s life,” Jackson said. “He was an amazing artist who proved that he didn’t have to win all the big awards. It’s a doggone shame that he’s never won a Grammy.”

