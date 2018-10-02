A 2017 report by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) found 33 African countries out of a total of 54 nations criminalise same-sex relations. Homosexual acts in the country invite a several-years jail term. Thus, most of the lesbians are leaving with caution and secrecy in Cameroon.

On September 6, the Supreme Court of India delivered its landmark verdict by scrapping the 158-years-old archaic law that criminalised homosexuality. The apex court said that “History owes an apology to LGBT”. However, the taboo continues to haunt homosexuals in many parts of Africa. The history of Africa doesn’t owe an apology to gays or lesbians and it is still considered sin and sometimes a sign that a sinister spell has been cast on you. A report by Thomson Reuters Foundation encapsulates a series of horrendous methods that were being applied to lesbians just because some people thought that it was a mental illness that can be ‘cured’.

The report carries an ordeal of a 14-year-old girl who first prayed to God to make her homosexuality go away, but that didn’t seem to work. For her entire life, the school and church in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, taught her that homosexuality is a sin or a spell cast on you.

Four years after, her family discovered that she was lesbian and forced her to marry with a man who later chained her to a wall and violently raped her.

Sadly, it is not something for people in Africa. Several times, the gay people are forcefully raped by their families, strangers and vigilantes who believe that their mental illness can be cured with their lethal ways.

Another 33-year-old woman in Cameroon shared the painful experience that happened to her in 2016. SHe was raped by a taxi driver after leaving an LGBT+ workshop in Yaounde. The man along with his associate raped the woman just because they thought that she is lesbian which ultimately turns her into a witch.

The other saddening and shocking part that one of the lesbian’s stories carries is how her family first took them to a local witch who inserted hot pepper up her uterus as it was a part of her “cleansing ” ritual.

Then she was married to a pastor who had two wives already. The pastor was the only hope of the family to clear the family name. Although raping a woman in Cameroon is a crime, a pastor considered as the God, can’t rape.

Notably, a 2017 report by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) found 33 African countries out of a total of 54 nations criminalise same-sex relations. Homosexual acts in the country invite a several-years jail term. Thus, most of the lesbians are leaving with caution and secrecy in Cameroon.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More