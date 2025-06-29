Live Tv
Home > World > ‘Let Bibi Go’: Donald Trump Slams Benjamin Netanyahu Trial As ‘Witch Hunt’, Praises Israeli PM As ‘War Hero’

‘Let Bibi Go’: Donald Trump Slams Benjamin Netanyahu Trial As ‘Witch Hunt’, Praises Israeli PM As ‘War Hero’

Donald Trump has again slammed the ongoing criminal trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it a “travesty of justice.” Trump said the trial undermines efforts to negotiate deals with Hamas and Iran, and urged Israel to “let Bibi go.” He praised Netanyahu as a war hero and accused prosecutors of forcing him to sit in court “over nothing.”

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 15:16:07 IST

US President Donald Trump for the second time criticized the ongoing criminal trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump, while calling it a “travesty of justice,” said the ongoing trial harms the efforts to make deals with Hamas and Iran.

Donald Trump Says Benjamin Netanyahu is Facing Terrible Things

Trump said the US is going to stand for Trump and call for “let Bibi go.” Trump also highlighted how the US is sending billions of dollars in US aid to Israel.

“The United States of America spends billions of dollar(s) a year, far more than on any other nation, protecting and supporting Israel,” he noted. “We are not going to stand for this.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Denies Reports Of $30 Billion US-Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls Idea ‘Ridiculous’

Trump posted on his Truth Social, “It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu.” 

Trump called Netanyahu a war hero who worked with the US in destroying the Iranian nuclear sites. 

“He is a war hero and a prime minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring great success in getting rid of the dangerous nuclear threat in Iran,” Trump said.

Benjamin Netanyahu Is Working on a Deal in Gaza: Donald Trump

Trump also stated that Netanyahu is currently working on a deal with Hamas that will help free hostages.

“Importantly, he is right now in the process of negotiating a deal with Hamas, which will include getting the hostages back.”

Trump accused the prosecutors of forcing Netanyahu to remain engaged in the courtroom over nothing while downplaying the charges against the Israeli Prime Minister.

“How is it possible that the prime minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a courtroom all day long, over nothing,” he added, downplaying the charges against Netanyahu and calling the corruption trial a “witch hunt.”

Trump called for Netanyahu to be let go, as he has a big job to do.

Benjamin Netanyahu Thanks, Donald Trump

Adding that “this greatly tarnishes our victory,” Trump demanded, “Let Bibi go. He’s got a big job to do.”

In response, Netanyahu thanked Trump for intervening in the Israel’s judicial proceedings.

“Thank you again, @realDonaldTrump,” Netanyahu posted on X, adding together, we make will make the Middle East Great Again!”

Trump in his earlier comments said that he was “shocked” to hear that Israel “is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!”

Benjamin Netanyahu Calls Cases Politically Motivated

He dubbed the trial happening against Netanyahu as “politically motivated,” adding that he has been going through a “Horror Show” since the trial began in 2020.

Netanyahu is facing a court trial in three corruption cases, including fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000 and Case 2000, and charges of bribery, as well as fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000.

Netanyahu, however, denies these charges, calling the cases ‘fabricated’ while accusing police and prosecution of a political coup.

Also Read: Israeli Attacks Kill At Least 62 in Gaza as Hopes for Ceasefire Grow

