Let the Rainbow Fly: Here’s Your Fun Guide to Pride Month in June 2025

Pride Month is almost here, and this June promises to be one of the biggest and most meaningful celebrations in recent memory. After years of uncertainty due to the pandemic—and in the face of growing political attacks on LGBTQIA+ rights in some parts of the U.S.—Pride 2025 is shaping up to be both a celebration of queer joy and a powerful statement of resistance.

While Pride means something different to everyone, at its core, it’s about celebrating LGBTQIA+ identity in all its forms—whether you’re lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, non-binary, gender non-conforming, pansexual, or just not fitting into the traditional boxes. The word “Pride” itself is intentional. It pushes back against the shame, stigma, and fear that LGBTQIA+ people have been forced to carry for far too long.

From a Riot to a Global Celebration

Pride Month is held in June to remember the Stonewall Riots of 1969, when members of the LGBTQIA+ community in New York City fought back after police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. That night marked a turning point in the gay rights movement.

The following year, on June 28, 1970, activists Craig Rodwell, Fred Sargeant, Linda Rhodes, and Ellen Broidy organized the first NYC Pride March, also known as Christopher Street Liberation Day, in honor of Stonewall. That same day, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago also held smaller marches. But New York’s was the biggest—and the tradition has grown worldwide ever since.

Brenda Howard, a bisexual activist, is often credited as the “mother of Pride” for organizing early marches in the years following Stonewall.

NYC Pride 2025: “Rise Up: Pride in Protest”

The New York City Pride Parade—one of the largest and most iconic in the world—will take place on Sunday, June 29, 2025, starting at noon at 25th Street and 5th Avenue, heading south and west through Manhattan.

This year’s theme is “Rise Up: Pride in Protest”, a bold call to action that nods to Pride’s activist roots. According to organizers, “This year’s theme is a reflection of the Pride movement’s origins in protest—and is a powerful call to action for our communities and allies to rally and march in defiant celebration, advocacy and solidarity. ‘Rise Up: Pride in Protest’ meets the moment before us and honors the legacy of the first Pride March in 1970, which commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.”

The Grand Marshals of the parade are expected to be announced soon.

Pride Events Across the U.S. in 2025

Not just New York—cities all over the U.S. are hosting their own parades and festivals. Here’s a look at some of the biggest ones:

Chicago Pride Parade

Date: June 29, 2025 (same day as NYC)

Chicago’s event will also celebrate Stonewall’s legacy and has become one of the most attended Pride events in the Midwest.

Los Angeles Pride 2025

Date: June 8, 2025

LA Pride returns with a free, public parade and festival this year—no ticketed concert, making it even more accessible.

San Francisco Pride

Dates: June 28–29, 2025

Theme: “Queer Joy Is Resistance”

Washington D.C. – Capital Pride

While some events linked to World Pride at the Kennedy Center were canceled, organizers with Capital Pride Alliance have promised that key events will be relocated and open to all.

But Not Everyone Can Celebrate Freely

While Pride is a celebration, the reality is that LGBTQIA+ rights are still under attack in many parts of the U.S. In 2025, some events have already been canceled due to anti-LGBTQ+ laws and political pressure.

For example:

Jonesboro, Arkansas: PRIDEFest 2025 has been canceled.

Florida: Some Pride parades have added 21+ age restrictions or shut down completely in response to laws targeting drag performers and LGBTQ+ expression.

Kennedy Center’s World Pride programming was canceled following political interference linked to President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Unfortunately, this homophobic and anti-trans political climate is making it harder for queer people to celebrate themselves and their community,” one organizer said. “So, if you are able to celebrate Pride this year where you live, make sure to make the most of it.”

Pride Around the World

Pride is global—and some of the biggest and boldest celebrations happen far beyond the U.S.

Here are just a few of the world’s most famous Pride parades:

Taiwan Pride (Taipei)

Amsterdam Pride (Netherlands)

Reykjavík Pride (Iceland)

London Pride (UK)

Madrid Pride (Spain)

Toronto Pride (Canada)

São Paulo Pride (Brazil) – One of the world’s largest

Oslo Pride (Norway)

Mexico City Pride

Thessaloniki Pride (Greece)

Zürich Pride (Switzerland)

Each one brings its own local flavor, but all share the same core message: Pride is about love, visibility, and the ongoing fight for equality.

Another highlight in New York is Pride Live’s annual Stonewall Day celebration, which usually happens just before the main parade. While details for the 2025 edition haven’t been released yet, fans are eagerly waiting for updates.

The Bottom Line: Pride Is Protest, and It’s Joy

Pride 2025 is a celebration—but it’s also a protest. It’s about dancing in the streets and waving rainbow flags, but also about demanding justice, safety, and equality for every LGBTQIA+ person.

Whether you’re attending a massive parade in a big city or supporting your local Pride event, or even just celebrating in your own way—this is your time to rise up, be proud, and honor the long history that made these moments possible.

Because at its heart, Pride is about being seen, being heard, and being free.