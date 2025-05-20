‘Lets Make America Great Again’: Trump Pushes for Aggressive Spectrum Policy to Bolster U.S. Tech Leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday took to Truth Social to advocate for a robust national strategy on wireless connectivity, calling for expanded access to communication spectrum and reinforcing America’s global standing in WiFi, 5G, and the upcoming 6G technology race.

In his post, Trump stressed the importance of maintaining the United States’ leadership in next-generation network infrastructure. “We must maintain our status as the Worldwide Leader in WiFi, 5G, and 6G, connecting every American to the World’s BEST Networks, while also keeping everyone safe,” he wrote.

Trump’s message emphasized a dual focus — expanding high-speed connectivity to all Americans and ensuring national security in the process. He pledged to “free up plenty of SPECTRUM for auction” and urged Congress to include the 600 MHz band in what he referred to as “THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.”

Donald Trump Truth Social 05.20.25 03:55 PM EST pic.twitter.com/dKiW4NAaSk

The 600 MHz spectrum is valued for its broad coverage and efficiency in building strong wireless networks, especially in rural and underserved areas. Trump’s call to action is expected to influence ongoing discussions in Congress over telecom legislation that could shape the future of the country’s digital infrastructure.

“Let’s make sure all options are on the table. Never bet against American Ingenuity,” he added, signing off with his familiar slogan — “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

The post signals Trump’s continued interest in tech policy as part of his broader platform, potentially setting the tone for digital infrastructure in the upcoming election cycle.

