Lex Fridman Fasts For 45 Hours Before Meeting PM Modi—But Why?

Lex Fridman fasted for 45 hours before interviewing PM Modi. Modi laughed, thanking him, and shared how fasting sharpens the mind and enhances perception.

American podcaster and MIT researcher Lex Fridman took Prime Minister Narendra Modi by surprise when he revealed that he had been fasting for nearly two days before their conversation. The revelation came during Fridman’s much-anticipated podcast episode with PM Modi, where they discussed democracy, leadership, and spirituality.

During the conversation, Fridman shared that he had abstained from food for 45 hours, consuming only water, to “get into the right mindset” and engage with PM Modi on a deeper level.

“So I should also say that I am fasting right now… it’s almost been 2 days, 45 hours. Just water, no food, in honour of this conversation, just to get into the right mindset, get into the spiritual level,” Fridman said.

His statement left PM Modi in laughter, as the Indian Prime Minister expressed his “deepest gratitude” for Fridman’s unexpected gesture of fasting in his honour.

PM Modi on the Power of Fasting

When asked about his thoughts on fasting, PM Modi shared his personal experience, emphasizing how fasting enhances mental clarity and perception.

“Your senses become extra sharp, highly aware, and fully tuned in… Your ability to observe and perceive becomes stronger,” Modi explained, adding that the practice is deeply rooted in ancient traditions and has helped him “think out of the box.”

The exchange between Modi and Fridman has garnered widespread attention online, with social media users praising the depth of their discussion.

