Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows

South Korea's presidential election appears headed for a decisive victory by Lee Jae-myung, per a joint exit poll by three major broadcasters.

South Korea’s snap presidential election appears headed for a decisive victory by liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung, according to a joint exit poll released Tuesday by the country’s three major TV broadcasters — KBS, MBC and SBS. 


South Korea’s snap presidential election appears headed for a decisive victory by liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung, The Associated Press reported, citing a joint exit poll released Tuesday by the country’s three major TV broadcasters — KBS, MBC and SBS.

Lee Projected to Defeat Conservative Rival Kim Moon Soo

The poll projects Lee to win 51.7% of the vote, comfortably beating conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo, who was forecast at 39.3%, per AP. The election comes two months after President Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative, was removed from office following his imposition of martial law.

Over 19 Million Voters Cast Ballots on Election Day

More than 19 million voters cast ballots on election day, joining the 15 million early voters in a turnout that reached 78.4%, according to South Korea’s National Election Commission. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m. local time, with results expected by midnight.

The winner will be sworn in immediately on Wednesday for a full five-year term, skipping the usual transition period.

Lee Promises Economic Revival and National Unity

Lee, who led the Democratic Party’s efforts to oust Yoon, called on voters in a Facebook post to “deliver a stern and resolute judgement” against conservatives for their role in the martial law controversy.

In one of his last campaign speeches, Lee reportedly said, “A win by Kim would mean the return of the rebellion forces, the destruction of democracy and the deprival of people’s human rights.” He also pledged to “revitalize the economy, reduce inequality and ease national divisions.”

Kim Says Lee is Trying to Seize All Power and Establish a ‘Hitler-Like Dictatorship’

Kim, a former labor minister under Yoon, criticized Lee’s bid, alleging it would lead to “excessive power,” political retaliation, and legal protections for himself, as reported by AP.

Kim told supporters at a rally in Busan, “Lee is now trying to seize all power in South Korea and establish a Hitler-like dictatorship.”

Lee’s Rise From Humble Beginnings

Lee, former governor of Gyeonggi province and mayor of Seongnam city, rose from humble beginnings as a child laborer to become a prominent political figure known for challenging conservative elites, the report said.

While viewed by some as a divisive populist, Lee has recently emphasised pragmatic diplomacy, affirming South Korea’s alliance with the U.S. and supporting a trilateral partnership with Washington and Tokyo.

Experts cited by the AP note that both candidates have avoided bold foreign policy promises amid challenges including U.S. tariff hikes and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Chung Jin-young, former dean at Kyung Hee University, told AP that Lee might face “a little bit of friction” with the Trump administration but will likely avoid drastic foreign policy shifts due to economic vulnerabilities.

North Korea Relations Remain Complex

Lee favours warmer ties with North Korea but acknowledges a summit with leader Kim Jong Un is “very difficult” in the near term. He supports Trump’s efforts to restart dialogue, hoping South Korea can participate in future North Korean projects.

Lee lacks the nationalist zeal of ex-President Moon Jae-in, who held three summits with Kim Jong Un, AP quoted Foreign policy analyst Paik Wooyeal from Yonsei University as saying.

ALSO READ: Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge With Underwater Explosives: Report

