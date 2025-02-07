‘Liberal Paper Straws Don’t Work’: Why Is Trump Moving Back To Plastic?

President Donald Trump is set to roll back the paper straws mandate, calling them “ridiculous” and pushing for a return to plastic alternatives.

Donald Trump is set to roll back the paper straws mandate, calling them “ridiculous” and pushing for a return to plastic alternatives.

President Donald Trump has announced plans to sign an executive order next week that will roll back efforts to replace plastic straws with paper straws.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “BACK TO PLASTIC!”

The Context: Biden’s Push Against Plastic Pollution

The move comes in response to a national strategy introduced by President Joe Biden in November 2024 to combat plastic pollution. As part of this initiative, Biden’s administration advocated for a reduction in single-use plastics, including plastic straws, and promoted sustainable alternatives. This was in line with broader environmental goals aimed at minimizing pollution and reducing reliance on non-biodegradable materials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is not the first time Trump has taken a public stance on plastic straws. During his 2020 re-election campaign, his team sold red plastic straws emblazoned with the word “Trump” as a direct response to the shift toward paper straws, which he mocked as ineffective.

Liberal Paper Straws Don’t Work: Trump

“Liberal paper straws don’t work,” read a statement on Trump’s campaign website in 2019. “Stand with President Trump and buy your recyclable straws today.”

Biden’s initiative to curb plastic use was undertaken with the support of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which has played a key role in shaping policies to reduce plastic waste. In contrast, Trump has consistently championed policies that favor industry interests over environmental regulations.

As president, Trump rolled back several environmental policies implemented by former President Barack Obama, including measures aimed at curbing plastic waste and promoting alternatives. He has also been a staunch critic of the Green New Deal, a progressive legislative proposal aimed at addressing climate change through government-led initiatives.

Federal Employees Impacted by Trump’s order To Stop Paper Straws

Beyond the debate over plastic straws, Trump is reportedly planning to place more than 160 environmental justice employees at the EPA on paid leave, according to a CNN report. The EPA’s environmental justice division currently employs around 300 federal workers.

This move is part of a larger restructuring effort under Trump’s administration, which has also proposed a broad voluntary resignation program for government employees. The initiative, known as the “Fork in the Road” directive, offers financial incentives for federal workers who choose to resign. Under this program, employees who accept the resignation package will receive salary payments through September. Those who opt to stay in their roles will be required to return to the office and could face potential layoffs as part of the administration’s restructuring plans.

A federal district judge temporarily halted Trump’s buyout offer on Thursday, pausing the administration’s push to downsize the federal workforce.

Also Read: Colombian President Gustavo Petro Makes A Schoking Claim, Says ‘Cocaine Is No Worse Than Whisky,’ Calls for Global Legalization