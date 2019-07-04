The horrific bombing attack at the migrant detention centre in Tripoli at Libya has generated a global outrage. The Tripoli-based UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has blamed the attack on the detention camp on pro-Haftar forces. This could result in greater pressure on the military commander Khalifa Haftar.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemning the incident called for an independent probe of the outrageous bombing. His spokesman Stephane Dujarric has issued a statement on his behalf saying that the secretary-general condemns this horrendous incident in the strongest manner and wants the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice.

GNA’s Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha in an address on state radio said that this horrific attack has come after the statements of the air force commander of Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), Mohamed Manfour and therefore he should be held accountable. Earlier on Monday Manfour said that aerial bombardment would be stepped up because traditional means to liberate Tripoli are not working out. He also urged residents to stay away from the confrontation areas. However, LNA spokesperson has denied the allegations and have blamed it on their rivals in the GNA.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App