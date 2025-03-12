Lincoln Fire: Four-Alarm Fire Prompts Evacuation Near University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus

Evacuations have been ordered due to a four-alarm fire near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, which is situated at 22nd and Y streets.

A massive four-alarm fire broke out near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) campus on Tuesday night, leading to evacuations in the surrounding area. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. near 23rd and Y streets in north Lincoln.

Evacuations have been ordered due to a four-alarm fire near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, which is situated at 22nd and Y streets.

UNL Alert: Update on Fire at 2259 Y St. Fire contained. LFR still working. Continue to Avoid area. Follow UNLPD on X, Facebook for updates. — Safety at Nebraska (@UNLPD) March 12, 2025

Fire Origin and Spread

According to Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the fire initially started in a home and quickly spread to a nearby lumberyard building, fueling the flames. Firefighters worked through the night to control the blaze, and as of now, the fire has been extinguished, with some fire units beginning to leave the scene.

The fire produced massive plumes of thick smoke that could be seen from miles away. The flames and smoke were clearly visible from the Channel 8 tower camera, providing a dramatic view of the incident. A Channel 8 reporter shared a photo capturing the thick clouds of smoke blanketing the area.

UNL Issues Campus Alert

As the fire burned near 22nd and Y streets, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln police issued a campus alert, warning students and faculty to stay clear of the affected area. Emergency responders worked to ensure the safety of nearby residents and university personnel.

Firefighters Battle the Blaze

Lincoln fire crews responded swiftly to the scene and worked tirelessly to contain the fire. Their quick action helped prevent the flames from spreading further into the neighborhood.

Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the fire or any potential damages to the affected buildings. Investigations are expected to follow as officials assess the full extent of the incident.