Tuesday, December 3, 2024
LinkdIn Founder Reid Hoffman May Leave The U.S. After Trump’s Win

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is said to be thinking of leaving the U.S. after Donald Trump won the 2024 elections. His reason is political retaliation, which he fears, especially since he supported Kamala Harris and funded a lawsuit against Trump.

Reids Hoffman is reportedly the billionaire LinkedIn co-founder who could be leaving the United States since Donald Trump recently emerged victorious in the election for U.S. president, The New York Post claims. What frightens him the most about Trump’s election into power of the White House is the belief that now he might begin a retributive war against political opponents.

Hoffman, known for his outspoken political views, has supported several progressive causes in the past, including backing Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign. He donated a significant amount—up to $10 million—to her campaign in an effort to push forward Democratic ideals.

His fears about Trump’s comeback are based on the threat of revenge, especially since Hoffman was a strong supporter of legal actions against Trump. One of the main reasons for his fear of revenge is his financing of a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a former New York Magazine writer. Carroll accused Trump of sexual abuse, and a jury found him liable for the assault, awarding her $5 million in damages.

Carroll Lawsuit And Its Aftermath

The lawsuit had devastating effects on Trump. Following reports that Carroll’s claims were valid, significant damages were ordered against Trump, and later, another court ruling found him liable for another $83.3 million in damages for defamation after a public statement dismissing Carroll’s claims as a lie.

Hoffman had long been an advocate for the defamation case, which made him a significant figure in the ongoing legal cases Trump was fighting. Given what has happened in these cases, Hoffman fears that he will suffer personal retribution should Trump regain power.

Reid Hoffman’s Political Views

Political matters have made Hoffman a keen antagonist of Trump, and it was in the campaign that progressive candidates Harris, the Democrat, among others won his support, showing policies much different from Trump’s thinking. Hoffman’s personal fear of retaliations is compounded by the country’s acute polarized political environment and deep division.

ALSO READ | Nomura Bank CEO Takes 30% Pay Cut After Employee Tries To Kill Customer

Filed under

donald trump LinkdIn Reid Hoffman World news

