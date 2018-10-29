A Lion Air flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang which had gone missing just 13-minutes after its take-off on Monday morning, October 29, has crashed into waters. The Lion Air flight JT-610 took off from the airport in Jakarta at around 6:20 am. Just a few minutes after it went up in the air, the passenger aircraft lost control with the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). As per a report by Straitstimes, the contact was lost around 6:33 am. The Lion Air Boeing 737 was reportedly scheduled to arrive at its destination airport at around 7:20 am. Soon after the reports of aircraft going missing surfaced, the Indonesian authorities launched a search and rescue operation for the missing plane.
Reports add that there were 189 passengers and crew members onboard when the Lion Air flight crashed after losing contact with the ATC. As per reports, the flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. Reports suggest that the Lion Air had taken the delivery of the following aircraft in August this year. The plane that has gone missing is powered by two CFM LEAP-1B engines. The folloiwng reports surface just a few years after Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 carrying 162 people crashed into the sea.
Live Blog
Lion Air Flight JT-610 crash LIVE updates
A Lion Air flight with 189 onboard has crashed into a sea. The following flight had lost contact with the ATC just 13-minutes after its take-off from Jakarta. The rescue operations are underway. Indonesia energy firm Pertamina stated that they have located the debris of the crashed plane.
We have processed the granular ADS-B data received from #JT610. Last signal was received at 23:31:56.030 UTC from -5.81346, 107.12698 at 425 ft AMSL. Final ADS-B data received from the aircraft indicates a high rate of descent.— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 29, 2018
Data and context: https://t.co/QCUucGKVHr pic.twitter.com/bKoeAssrwE
Lion Air flight requested return to base before losing contact
As per a report by Straits Times, the Lion Air flight had requested a return to base before disappearing from the radar. The flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang had lost contact with the ATC just 13-minutes after it took off from Jakarta airport. The plane had 189 people onboard. The rescue operations are underway.
Lion Air plane had 189 on board and had requested a return to base before disappearing from radar: The Straits Times— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2018
Confirming the crash reports, Indonesia energy firm Pertamina stated that they have located the debris of the crashed plne and have found plane seats near its offshore facility near to the Java sea.
Indonesia energy firm Pertamina official says debris, including plane seats, found near its offshore facility in Java sea. Indonesia transport ministry official says crashed Lion Air flight was carrying 188 people, including crew, reports Reuters pic.twitter.com/66d6ZpstTB— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2018
Basarnas rescue boat on its way to crash site
The reports of Lion Air flight crashing into the sea was first reported by the tugboat at around 7:15 am after it noticed the debris of the plane. As per reports, two other tanker and cargo ships are said to be approaching the crash site. Apart from this, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (Basarnas) rescue boat is also on its way.
Lion Air flight JT-610 crash LIVE updates
Reacting to the flight crash reports, the chief executive of Lion Air Group, Edward Sirait, refrained himself from making any comments and added that the authorities were trying to gather all the necessary information and data.
Indonesia search and rescue agency confirms crash
Commenting on the Lion Air flight crash reports, a spokesman for Indonesia search and rescue agency spokesperson, Yusuf Latif, confirmed the crash reports and added that the rescue operations are underway. The Lion Air flight with 189 onboard had lost its contact with the ATC just 13 minutes after its take off.
Lion Air flight JT-610 crash LIVE updates
Reports add that the Lion Air flight from Jakarta had sudden increase in its speed after it had lost contact and massive decrease in its altitude. The concerned authoritries are processing granular ADS-B data that was transmitted by the Lion Air passenger flight before it crashed into the sea on Monday morning.
Lion Air flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang which lost contact with air traffic controllers at 6.33 am has crashed, reports Reuters quoting Indonesia search and rescue official pic.twitter.com/KCBZtVG2DA— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2018
Lion Air flight JT-610 crash LIVE updates
The Indonesian authorities have launched a search and the rescue operations. It still remains unclear if there are any crash survivours. Reports suggest that the Lion Air had inducted the JT-610 flight into their fleet in August 2014.
We are downloading and processing granular ADS-B data that was transmitted by the aircraft, but preliminary data show an increase in speed and decrease in altitude at last transmission. #JT610— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 29, 2018
The authorities at Lion Air have stated that the flight JT-610 that crashed on Monday morning had 188 passengers on board the plane. The passengers included at least 2 infants, 1 child. Apart from the passengers, there were two pilots and 5 flight attendants.
According to the current reports, the plane a tugboat has informed Tanjung Priok sea port’s Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) that it has spotted a plane plunging to the sea. The number of passengers and crew members is still unknown. The Indonesian authorities have initiated rescue operations.