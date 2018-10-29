Lion Air flight JT-610 crash LIVE updates: A Lion Air flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang which went missing just 13-minutes after its take-off crashed into waters on Monday morning. The Lion Air flight JT-610 took off from the airport in Jakarta at around 6:20 am and had lost control with ATC at around 6:33 am.

A Lion Air flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang which had gone missing just 13-minutes after its take-off on Monday morning, October 29, has crashed into waters. The Lion Air flight JT-610 took off from the airport in Jakarta at around 6:20 am. Just a few minutes after it went up in the air, the passenger aircraft lost control with the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). As per a report by Straitstimes, the contact was lost around 6:33 am. The Lion Air Boeing 737 was reportedly scheduled to arrive at its destination airport at around 7:20 am. Soon after the reports of aircraft going missing surfaced, the Indonesian authorities launched a search and rescue operation for the missing plane.

Reports add that there were 189 passengers and crew members onboard when the Lion Air flight crashed after losing contact with the ATC. As per reports, the flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. Reports suggest that the Lion Air had taken the delivery of the following aircraft in August this year. The plane that has gone missing is powered by two CFM LEAP-1B engines. The folloiwng reports surface just a few years after Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 carrying 162 people crashed into the sea.

We're following reports that contact has been lost with Lion Air flight #JT610 shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. ADS-B data from the flight is available at https://t.co/zNM33cM0na pic.twitter.com/NIU7iuCcFu — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 29, 2018

Live Blog

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App