On the last leg of his three-nation tour, PM Narendra Modi addressed Indian diaspora on Sunday in Oman's Muscat. During his address, Mr Modi highlighted the achievements of his government and added that it was committed towards the welfare of the poor. He further said that his party's mantra was minimum government and maximum governance.

PM Narendra Modi, who is currently on a three-nation tour, addressed the Indian diaspora at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Sunday. Mr Modi was received by Sayyid Fahd Bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Council of Ministers of Oman and given a ceremonial welcome. PM Modi is currently on the last leg of his three-nation tour which included Palestine, UAE and Oman. During his address, PM Modi emphasised that his government was determined towards the welfare of the poor in India and believed in the mantra of maximum governance and minimum government.

Upon arrival in Oman, Mr Modi said he has been wanting to visit the country for a long time. “10 years ago, I was to visit Africa as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. I passed by Salalah, stayed there for some time, met some people & today I again got the opportunity to meet them. I wanted to visit Oman since a long time,” Modi said while beginning his speech. Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Wahat Al Karama war memorial in UAE and paid tribute to the martyrs. He also participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

— Today I am seeing a mini India outside India. The Indians from different part of the country are building a beautiful picture: PM Modi

Landed in Oman. My first programme is the Community Event at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Looking forward. pic.twitter.com/BxlyZ4eJv4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2018

— My 8 lakh brothers and sisters here have worked for the welfare of Oman. I am sure the govt here recognises their efforts: PM Modi

— Relations of India and Oman go beyond years. There have been ups and downs in the political environment in both the countries, but the ties between them have still remained strong: PM Modi

— His Majesty Sultan has an inseparable bond with India. My presence in the stadium named after His Majesty holds a huge significance: PM Narendra Modi in Muscat: PM Modi

— India is slowly changing after the arrival of our govt in India. The poor are getting access to electricity, bank accounts and LPG collection: PM Modi

— With the mantra of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’, we are working to make life of citizens easier, we are working towards ease of living: PM Modi

— Now people can register the name of a company in just 24 hours unlike previous times where it would take days: PM Modi

— Our govt at Delhi is making procedures simpler and abolishing unnecessary laws: PM Modi

— Governments come and go, but what matters is the kind of governance the govt is giving: PM Modi

— We are moving toward a New India where even poorest of the poor gets a chance to rise: PM Modi

— I was a tea seller myself, so I know that in present times it is not possible to get even a cup of tea in 90 paisa. But our govt is giving insurance to poor on a premium of 90 paisa per day and one rupee per month.

— India’s Ease of Doing Business has improved drastically leaving everybody spellbound.

— Next-generation infrastructure is being developed in the country keeping in mind the needs of 21st century. We are working towards making transportation sector co-dependent. Highway, Airway, Railway & Waterway are being integrated together according to each other needs: PM Modi