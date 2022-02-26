Get the latest developments of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia here.

[Feb 26, 2022 01:11 PM] After meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President tweets, “Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working.”

[Feb 26, 2022 12:44 PM] Russian troops have captured the city of Melitopol in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, reports Reuters quoting Russia’s defence ministry.

[Feb 26, 2022 10:46 AM] A special flight of Air India, AI-1943 lands at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of Indians living in Ukraine.