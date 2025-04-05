Lockdown In Canadian Parliament And Public Told To ‘Hide’ After Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside East Block

An emergency alert issued by PPS at 2:45 p.m. urged all individuals within the East Block to “seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors, and hide.”

On Saturday afternoon in Canada’s capital, a man barricaded himself inside the East Block of Parliament Hill, prompting a full lockdown of the parliamentary and a heavy law enforcement response.

Here’s What Happened

The situation began just before 3 p.m. local time, when Ottawa Police and the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) were alerted to a potential threat inside one of the country’s most historically significant government buildings. In response, the East Block, home to the offices of senators and parliamentary staff , was evacuated and placed under lockdown.

“There is a large police presence in the area. East Block has been evacuated,” Ottawa Police confirmed in a post on X around 4:50 p.m. “There are no known injuries, and police continue to deal with the individual.”

An emergency alert issued by PPS at 2:45 p.m. urged all individuals within the East Block to “seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors, and hide.” People in the vicinity were asked to remain away from the area and await further instructions from first responders.

Law enforcement quickly established a perimeter, closing off a stretch of Wellington Street, a key downtown route that runs directly in front of Parliament Hill, from Bank Street to Sussex Drive. At least a dozen vehicles from Ottawa Police and the PPS surrounded the building. The presence of a bomb squad was also noted, though it remains unclear whether explosives were suspected.

A law enforcement source told Global News that the situation was “contained,” adding that the extensive lockdown and evacuation were part of standard protocol in such high-risk scenarios.

“Every situation must be treated as a potential worst-case scenario to keep things secure,” said Mercedes Stephenson, a correspondent for Global News, in a post on social media.

At the time of the incident, Parliament was not in session due to the ongoing federal election campaign. The House of Commons is currently dissolved, meaning fewer staff and MPs were present on site. Nonetheless, security agencies treated the threat with the utmost caution.

No Known Motive Yet

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect, and the motive remains unknown. As of Saturday evening, police continued to engage with the individual, who remained barricaded inside the building.

No injuries have been reported, and officials have not confirmed whether the individual is armed or whether any hostages are involved.

The incident has sparked concern among Ottawa residents, many of whom were reminded of the 2014 shooting at Parliament Hill that resulted in the death of a Canadian soldier and ended with the gunman shot inside Centre Block.

Saturday’s events, while less violent, underscore the ongoing security risks facing democratic institutions and the need for constant vigilance, particularly in the lead-up to national elections.

Ottawa Police have asked the public to avoid Parliament Hill and surrounding areas until further notice. “Do not travel to locations under lockdown,” read a public alert. “Wait for further instructions from first responders.”

