Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Lockdown In Canadian Parliament And Public Told To ‘Hide’ After Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside East Block

Lockdown In Canadian Parliament And Public Told To ‘Hide’ After Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside East Block

An emergency alert issued by PPS at 2:45 p.m. urged all individuals within the East Block to “seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors, and hide.”

Lockdown In Canadian Parliament And Public Told To ‘Hide’ After Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside East Block


On Saturday afternoon in Canada’s capital, a man barricaded himself inside the East Block of Parliament Hill, prompting a full lockdown of the parliamentary and a heavy law enforcement response.

Here’s What Happened

The situation began just before 3 p.m. local time, when Ottawa Police and the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) were alerted to a potential threat inside one of the country’s most historically significant government buildings. In response, the East Block, home to the offices of senators and parliamentary staff , was evacuated and placed under lockdown.

“There is a large police presence in the area. East Block has been evacuated,” Ottawa Police confirmed in a post on X around 4:50 p.m. “There are no known injuries, and police continue to deal with the individual.”

An emergency alert issued by PPS at 2:45 p.m. urged all individuals within the East Block to “seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors, and hide.” People in the vicinity were asked to remain away from the area and await further instructions from first responders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Law enforcement quickly established a perimeter, closing off a stretch of Wellington Street, a key downtown route that runs directly in front of Parliament Hill, from Bank Street to Sussex Drive. At least a dozen vehicles from Ottawa Police and the PPS surrounded the building. The presence of a bomb squad was also noted, though it remains unclear whether explosives were suspected.

A law enforcement source told Global News that the situation was “contained,” adding that the extensive lockdown and evacuation were part of standard protocol in such high-risk scenarios.

“Every situation must be treated as a potential worst-case scenario to keep things secure,” said Mercedes Stephenson, a correspondent for Global News, in a post on social media.

At the time of the incident, Parliament was not in session due to the ongoing federal election campaign. The House of Commons is currently dissolved, meaning fewer staff and MPs were present on site. Nonetheless, security agencies treated the threat with the utmost caution.

No Known Motive Yet

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect, and the motive remains unknown. As of Saturday evening, police continued to engage with the individual, who remained barricaded inside the building.

No injuries have been reported, and officials have not confirmed whether the individual is armed or whether any hostages are involved.

The incident has sparked concern among Ottawa residents, many of whom were reminded of the 2014 shooting at Parliament Hill that resulted in the death of a Canadian soldier and ended with the gunman shot inside Centre Block.

Saturday’s events, while less violent, underscore the ongoing security risks facing democratic institutions and the need for constant vigilance, particularly in the lead-up to national elections.

Ottawa Police have asked the public to avoid Parliament Hill and surrounding areas until further notice. “Do not travel to locations under lockdown,” read a public alert. “Wait for further instructions from first responders.”

ALSO READ: US Envoy Visits Beirut Amid Pressure to Curb Hezbollah And Strengthen Lebanese Army Authority

Filed under

Canada Canada Parliament Lockdown

newsx

Four-Month-Old Baby Dies After Father Leaves Him In Hot Car Backseat For Hours
newsx

‘Radhe-Radhe’ Echoes in Gujarat as 300 Pakistani Devotees Visit Dwarkadhish Temple
A private marketing firm

‘Walk Like Dogs, Crawl On Knees’, Kerala Firm Accused Of ‘Torturing’ Employees For Poor Performance
newsx

Travel Influencer Stung by Deadly Sea Creature — What Happened Next Was Terrifying
newsx

Lockdown In Canadian Parliament And Public Told To ‘Hide’ After Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside...
newsx

Florida Couple Caught Having Sex On Top Of Grave In Historic Cemetery, Cops Find Meth...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Four-Month-Old Baby Dies After Father Leaves Him In Hot Car Backseat For Hours

Four-Month-Old Baby Dies After Father Leaves Him In Hot Car Backseat For Hours

‘Radhe-Radhe’ Echoes in Gujarat as 300 Pakistani Devotees Visit Dwarkadhish Temple

‘Radhe-Radhe’ Echoes in Gujarat as 300 Pakistani Devotees Visit Dwarkadhish Temple

‘Walk Like Dogs, Crawl On Knees’, Kerala Firm Accused Of ‘Torturing’ Employees For Poor Performance

‘Walk Like Dogs, Crawl On Knees’, Kerala Firm Accused Of ‘Torturing’ Employees For Poor Performance

Travel Influencer Stung by Deadly Sea Creature — What Happened Next Was Terrifying

Travel Influencer Stung by Deadly Sea Creature — What Happened Next Was Terrifying

Florida Couple Caught Having Sex On Top Of Grave In Historic Cemetery, Cops Find Meth In Car

Florida Couple Caught Having Sex On Top Of Grave In Historic Cemetery, Cops Find Meth...

Entertainment

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture