Lockdown In London’s US Embassy Area Following Loud Bang, Police Investigate

On Friday, November 22, a loud bang near the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, was caused by a controlled explosion after the discovery of a suspicious package. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the blast was part of an operation to neutralize a potential threat.

On Friday, November 22, a loud bang near the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, was caused by a controlled explosion after the discovery of a suspicious package. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the blast was part of an operation to neutralize a potential threat.

Incident Confirmed as Controlled Explosion

Earlier, a loud noise near the embassy raised concerns; however, the police were quick to clarify that it was a controlled detonation. Authorities have since taken to X social media platform to update the public, stating, “We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms. Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.”

In another follow-up message, the police said, “We can confirm that the ‘loud bang’ reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers. Enquiries are still ongoing, and cordons will remain in place for the time being.”

Tight Security amid area-controlled Explosion as Authorities Maintain operations

However, reports following the explosion indicate that many civilians were escorted out of the building in the surrounding area of the embassy. The automatic doors of the building, it is reported, had initially locked in, trapping employees of the embassy, but they were eventually evacuated. The building has, however, been placed on lockdown following the investigations.

An onsite armed officer emphasized the gravity of the situation as well as said, “It’s really quite serious at the moment.”

US Embassy Responds to Incident

Also, the US Embassy posted on its official X about the matter, telling its followers that local authorities are still investigating a suspicious package outside the U.S. Embassy in London. Met Police are also there and closed Ponton Road for caution.

Transportation Disruptions and Evacuations

Commuter traffic in the neighborhood was thrown into chaos by the incident. Several routes for city buses 156, 344, and 436 were diverted, as well as access to Ponton Road, which authorities closed. In addition to the incidence of disturbance at the US Embassy, the United Kingdom’s Gatwick Airport, the nation’s second-busiest airport, was evacuated as a precautionary measure due to another security breach. The airport stated that it was investigating the case and blocked access to the South Terminal for the passengers.

“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remain at the top of our priority list. We are working diligently to resolve the matter as quickly as possible,” a Gatwick spokesperson commented.

Current Investigation

Both police and emergency services are currently investigating the case. The public is advised to stay away from the area until further notice.

ALSO READ: Russia Calls Hypersonic Missile Attack A Retaliation Against ‘Reckless’ Western Actions