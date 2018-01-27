This is not the first time that the 60-year-old member of British House of Lords, Lord Nazir, has given out a controversial remark. Earlier, supporting Pakistan Lord Nazir said that he can offer a bounty on Barack Obama if the US offers a bounty on terrorist Hafiz Saeed. On Friday, Lord Nazir along with supporters accused India of 'illegally occupying' Jammu and Kashmir. Reports suggested that the protests initiated by Lord Nazir, aligned with the Republic Day celebrations.

The 60-year-old member of British House of Lords, Lord Nazir, who is often termed as the controversial figure initiated protests outside the Indian High Commission in London on Friday. Reports suggested that the protests initiated by Lord Nazir, aligned with the Republic Day celebrations in India. Nazir along with his supporters termed it a ‘Black Day’ and attended the protest with placards and hoardings against India. Demanding free Kashmir, the supporters of Lord Nazir accused India of ‘illegally occupying’ Jammu and Kashmir and also staging unrest in the Valley.

According to reports, the protest called by Lord Nazir coincided with India’s Republic Day and was aimed at highlighting the oppression by Indian authorities in Jammu and Kashmir. After the protest were launched, Nazir’s supporters were countered by several Indian and British groups that came out in support if India. The Indian and British activists supporting India slammed Lord Nazir by stating that he was mocking the British system by openly supporting Pakistan, which is often known for providing ‘safe havens’ to terrorists.

I am here today to tell Lord Nazir that they are asking for independence for my state of J&K but I want freedom from Pakistan sponsored terrorism, ceasefire violations and their proxy war: Indian activist and writer in London pic.twitter.com/5LbLB2x9pD — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

Commenting on the matter, an Indian activist said that he was there to tell Lord Nazir that they are asking for independence for his state of J&K but he wants freedom from Pakistan sponsored terrorism, ceasefire violations and their proxy war. This is not the first time that Lord Nazir has created a headline over his controversial remark. Earlier, while showing his support towards Pakistan, Lord Nazir had said that he can offer a bounty on Barack Obama if the US offers a bounty on terrorist Hafiz Saeed. The 60-year-old Lord Nazir who was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), had once claimed that an attempt on Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s life was carried out by agents close to Pakistani establishment, to discredit Taliban.