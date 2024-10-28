Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
London: Indian-Origin Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Woman And Her 2 Children

Indian-origin man Kulvinder Ram charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman and two children in Dagenham, London.

London: Indian-Origin Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Woman And Her 2 Children

An Indian-origin man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a stabbing incident last week in Dagenham, east London. Kulvinder Ram, 48, appeared at Barkingside Magistrate’s Court on Monday, just days after the attack on a woman and two children on First Avenue.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the stabbing occurred on October 25, when officers were called to the residential street at around 5:35 PM. Upon arrival, they found a woman in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl, and a two-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds. All three victims were transported to a local hospital, where their injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening.

MUST READ: Kuwait reopens work visas for foreign nationals under temporary contracts

While police confirmed that Ram, a local resident, was arrested shortly after the attack, they did not disclose whether he was related to the victims. However, the police did indicate that all parties involved were known to each other, but provided no further details about the relationships.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who oversees policing in the area, described the attack as “truly shocking” and thanked local residents for their cooperation. He confirmed that a crime scene would remain active for some time as officers conducted their investigations, and there would be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days. Basford urged anyone with information about the incident to reach out to the police.

This incident has raised concerns within the community, prompting discussions about safety and violence. As the investigation continues, residents remain on alert, hoping for a swift resolution to the case.

ALSO READ: U.S. And EU Urge Investigation Into Alleged Election Violations In Georgia

Filed under

Dagenham stabbing Indian-origin man London crime police investigation
