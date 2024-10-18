London Museum Displays Stolen Napoleonic Uniform And Journal Of British Escaper

A stolen Napoleonic uniform and a manuscript detailing British midshipman Charles Hare's daring escape from captivity are now on display at London’s National Maritime Museum, preserving a remarkable piece of history.

In August 1809, 19-year-old naval midshipman Charles Hare executed a daring escape from a military prison located in what is now western Germany. Disguised in a flamboyant French uniform complete with a tall, feathered hat, he embarked on a treacherous journey that would take him across various terrains—by coach, riverboat, ship, and on foot—until he finally returned to his home in Lincolnshire, England, accompanied by his loyal pet dog.

The uniform, adorned in striking green and silver, is believed to be one of the last surviving examples of a French customs officer’s uniform from the Napoleonic Wars. Its significance is amplified by Hare’s captivating first-person account of his escape, which provides an intimate look at the challenges he faced.

A Unique Historical Collection

Katherine Gazzard, curator of art at the National Maritime Museum, remarked on the rarity of this display, saying, “It’s almost unique to have them both. Uniforms are designed to make one person look like another, but they are also deeply personal objects. This narrative helps us reconnect with the individual behind the uniform.”

Hare’s story is as remarkable as the artifacts themselves. Born to a naval officer in Fillingham, Lincolnshire, Hare joined the navy at just 11 years old. By the age of 13, he found himself captured and held as a prisoner of war after his ship was taken in the Channel.

After enduring six years in captivity at a military fortress in Saarlouis, present-day Germany, Hare ingeniously obtained forged papers and a uniform from a corrupt member of the French customs force. This daring move facilitated his escape, with the assistance of a carriage and driver.

The Perils Of Escape

In his account, Hare described the anxiety that gripped him upon embarking on his escape. “As soon as I reached the end of the Town, I fully felt the imprudence of my conduct. Alarm seized me, lest this driver should betray me to the police,” he wrote. The fear of execution loomed large, as capture while wearing military garb could lead to immediate death under Bonaparte’s decrees.

Fortunately, Hare’s driver proved to be an ally, stopping occasionally to indulge in wine. This laid-back approach allowed Hare to reach Mainz, where he and his dog boarded a boat on the Rhine River. However, the journey was fraught with danger, as they encountered a boisterous wedding party, inclement weather, and inquisitive French officers.

A Legacy Preserved

After successfully returning home, Hare quickly resumed his naval career and later settled in Canada. His extraordinary narrative remained untouched until his descendants contacted the museum, leading to this enlightening exhibition. The handwritten manuscript, while unsigned, is dated 1832 and bears the name of Hare’s son, George, suggesting a connection to family storytelling.

“It’s much more likely that Charles, who was then a merchant captain, had written out the story and given it to his son as a record of his adventures,” Gazzard speculated, imagining young George Hare reading the thrilling tale as a bedtime story while his father was away at sea.

The exhibition can be viewed at the Nelson, Navy, Nation gallery located within the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich.

