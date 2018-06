British Transport Police on Thursday confirmed that they have arrested a man who claimed to have a bomb at London train station. All the services from the stations were cancelled after the incident was reported. After the incident surfaced, the armed police evacuated the railway station as a precaution.

British police on Friday arrested a man at London’s Charing Cross railway station who claimed that he had a bomb. The incident has surfaced at a time when Britain is on its second highest threat level of “severe”. The evacuation process is underway and the police team is working to reopen the railway station as soon as possible.

(Updating…)

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More