London’s Big Ben Area Cordoned off as Man With Palestinian Flag Climbs Elizabeth Tower

At least nine emergency service vehicles were rushed to Bridge Street in central London, the report said.

The area surrounding Big Ben in London has been cordoned off after a man scaled one of the buildings in the Palace of Westminster, The Guardian reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed a man holding a Palestinian flag while standing atop Elizabeth Tower, which houses the Westminster clock and its bell.

“At 7.24am on Saturday 8 March officers were alerted to a man climbing up the Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament. Officers are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. They are being assisted by the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service,” the Guardian quoted a Met police spokesperson as saying.

Bridge Street has been closed to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident, police told the publication.

“Firefighters are responding alongside the Metropolitan Police Service to reports of a person scaling the Palace of Westminster,” the report stated, quoting a spokesperson for London Fire Brigade.

