Home > World > Long Guarded Secrets Spilled? 3 Million Files, 2,000 Videos Released, DAG US Says Justice Department 'Did Not Protect Trump'

Long Guarded Secrets Spilled? 3 Million Files, 2,000 Videos Released, DAG US Says Justice Department ‘Did Not Protect Trump’

The US Justice Department has released a limited set of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein after a new transparency law took effect. While millions of documents are still under review, the release has sparked political debate, redactions over victim privacy, and fresh calls for full disclosure.

More than 3 million new Epstein Files Released (Image: AI generated)
More than 3 million new Epstein Files Released (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 30, 2026 22:36:06 IST

Long Guarded Secrets Spilled? 3 Million Files, 2,000 Videos Released, DAG US Says Justice Department ‘Did Not Protect Trump’

The US Justice Department has released more records from its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These 3 million new files are a part of a huge number of documents the government has been working on for months. As per reports, more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images are included in the latest release. The release happened because Congress passed a law called the Epstein Files Transparency Act. 

President Donald Trump signed the law in November 2025. That law said that all unclassified documents about Epstein had to be made public by a set date. Donald Trump signed the law regarding the Epstein files on November 19, 2025, and the deadline to release the documents was set for December 19, 2025.

Only A Fraction Of Epstein Files Made Public

Previously, the Justice Department has only released a small portion of the files so far. Officials say they are reviewing more than 5.2 million documents and that it will take time to go through them all carefully. Many pages have heavy redactions to protect victims’ privacy.

The latest release of Epstein files includes interview transcripts, photos, phone records, grand jury testimony and court records, however many pages are blacked out. Some of the documents make mention of President Trump and former President Bill Clinton. The department is clear that these mentions are not evidence of wrongdoing by either man.

40th United States Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche said that the Justice Department  “did not protect” President Donald Trump in its review of the Epstein files.

DOJ Rejects Claims Against Trump

The Justice Department also said some parts of the files contain “untrue and sensationalist claims made about President Trump before the 2020 election.” They wrote on social media, “To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already.” Even so, they are releasing the documents “out of our commitment to the law and transparency.”

In one document from 2020, an assistant US attorney wrote that Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously has been reported.” The email said Trump flew on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, sometimes with Ghislaine Maxwell present. There is no accusation of criminal behavior in these notes.

Some of the Epstein Files Briefly Removed From DOJ Website

At least 16 files which included a photo showing Trump inside a drawer full of pictures with Epstein briefly disappeared from the Justice Department’s public site. Officials said the files were removed because of victim privacy concerns, though no full explanation was given at first.

People across the political world are calling for more transparency. A spokesperson for Bill Clinton said anything mentioning the former president should be released immediately, saying, “What the Department of Justice has released so far makes one thing clear, someone or something is being protected.”

The Epstein files are still far from fully released, and the Justice Department says it will continue publishing more records in the “near term.”

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 10:36 PM IST
QUICK LINKS