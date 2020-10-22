US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) said that he is looking forward to the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue "with our Indian friends".

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) said that he is looking forward to the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue “with our Indian friends”.

“I am looking forward to our 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with our Indian friends. It was postponed because of the virus. I’m glad that we will be able to execute that in person in just a few days,” said Pompeo during a press briefing here. He added that during the meetings, the discussions would be focussing on thwarting the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

“I’m also sure that my meetings will also include discussions on how free nations can work together to thwart the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party,” the US State Department secretary added. India will host the third round of the strategic India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs announced today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper in the national capital Delhi.

” India will be hosting the third India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 27 October 2020 in New Delhi,” read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, which added that Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper will be visiting India on October 26 and 27 for the talks.

