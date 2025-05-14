Home
Lord Buffalo Drummer Yamal Said Detained By US Border Agents, European Tour Cancelled

The European tour, which was scheduled to kick off on May 15 in the Netherlands and conclude in Iceland, was intended to promote their latest album Holus Bolus.

Lord Buffalo Drummer Yamal Said Detained By US Border Agents, European Tour Cancelled

Texas-based psychedelic rock band Lord Buffalo has been forced to cancel its highly anticipated European tour after drummer Yamal Said was detained by US Customs and Border Protection at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Monday, May 12.


Texas-based psychedelic rock band Lord Buffalo has been forced to cancel its highly anticipated European tour after drummer Yamal Said was detained by US Customs and Border Protection at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Monday, May 12.

Said, a Mexican citizen and legal permanent resident of the United States, was reportedly removed from the band’s flight to Europe without explanation. He has lived in Austin, Texas, since the 1980s and is a well-known figure in the local music scene. The band confirmed via Instagram that they have had no contact with Said since his detention and are working with immigration lawyers to secure his release.

“Our drummer, Yamal Said, who is a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States (green card holder), was forcibly removed from our flight to Europe,” the band wrote. “He has not been released, and we have been unable to contact him.”

The European tour, which was scheduled to kick off on May 15 in the Netherlands and conclude in Iceland, was intended to promote their latest album Holus Bolus. The band said they are “heartbroken” but are focusing all their efforts on ensuring Said’s safety.

An update posted on Wednesday said that Said has now secured legal representation, but the band still has no clear answers about the reasons for his detention.

Fellow tourmates Orsak:Oslo, who will continue with their scheduled performances, expressed solidarity in a statement:

“No one should be pulled off a plane and jailed for simply trying to travel and make art with their band. This should not happen anywhere.”

Yamal Said, in addition to being Lord Buffalo’s drummer, is a respected music instructor at the Texas School for the Blind. He previously played with the band The Black and has been an active contributor to Austin’s vibrant music community.

Crackdown

His detention comes amid a broader crackdown on immigration and border entry under the Trump administration. In recent months, multiple musicians have reported visa denials, detentions, or travel restrictions. This includes UK Subs, whose members were detained and deported in March, and Canadian trans artist Bells Larsen, who was unable to obtain a visa due to restrictive immigration policies that fail to recognize transgender identities.

Fans and fellow musicians have expressed outrage and concern over Said’s detention, calling for transparency and a swift resolution. The band continues to urge supporters to respect the family’s request for privacy as legal proceedings unfold.

