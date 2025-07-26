Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Gets Two More Life Sentences: What To Know

Lori Vallow Daybell, infamously known as the “Doomsday Mom,” on friday got sentence of two additional life terms for conspiring to kill her estranged husband Charles Vallow and her niece’s ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux.

The verdict ends the separate trials held earlier this spring, extending her string of convictions across state lines.

What Did The Judge Say During ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybel Sentencing?

Maricopa County Judge Justin Beresky, highlighted the severity of Vallow Daybell’s crimes and their impact on victims and society.

“In the face of such profound damage, a long prison sentence is not merely a punishment, it is a necessary affirmation that our society values justice, protection, and the sanctity of human life,” Judge Beresky said.

‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybel Sentencing: What Did The Prosecutors Say?

Prosecutor Treena Kay rejected Vallow Daybell’s claim that the murders were simply a “family tragedy,” calling the assertion dismissive and false.

“A family tragedy does not involve the intentional killing of a person… A family tragedy does not involve working with an accomplice to commit first-degree premeditated murder. And a family tragedy does not involve conspiring with others to kill,” Kay said, as reported by ABC News.

Prosecutors stated that Vallow Daybell conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, who admitted to killing Charles Vallow in July 2019. At the time, Lori had recently been served divorce papers and reportedly stood to receive a $1 million life insurance payout.

Who Represented ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybel in Court?

Despite lacking legal experience, Vallow Daybell chose to represent herself in both Arizona trials, a decision that contrasted with her legal strategy in Idaho. Her actions, prosecutors argued, were driven by a bizarre belief that her loved ones were “possessed” by evil.

Vallow married Chad Daybell just weeks after both of their spouses died. Chad Daybell is currently facing the death penalty in connection with the murders of Lori’s two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan—as well as his wife, Tammy Daybell.

