Monday, March 17, 2025
  • Los Angeles Earthquake: 3.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Malibu,Tremors Felt In Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley And Ventura

Los Angeles Earthquake: 3.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Malibu,Tremors Felt In Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley And Ventura

Experts recommend that residents remain prepared by securing heavy furniture, having an emergency supply kit, and knowing safe spots to take cover during an earthquake.

Los Angeles Earthquake: 3.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Malibu,Tremors Felt In Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley And Ventura

Los Angeles earthquake


A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu late Sunday night, shaking parts of Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at 11:17 p.m. local time, with an epicenter located 10 kilometers northwest of Malibu at a depth of 14 kilometers.

Residents across Southern California reported feeling the tremors, with many taking to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to share their experiences. While there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage, the earthquake was widely felt due to its shallow depth.

Volcano Discovery, a website that tracks seismic activity, received multiple reports from residents describing the shaking. A Brea resident stated, “Sitting in my chair reading, I felt a very gentle vibration, just a small jiggle.” Another resident from Camarillo shared a more intense experience, saying, “I felt like I had to wait for it to pass, but the intensity seemed to increase for a brief moment. It was a lot of swaying back and forth, bringing back memories of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.”

Earthquake Preparedness in California

California is prone to seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire. Experts recommend that residents remain prepared by securing heavy furniture, having an emergency supply kit, and knowing safe spots to take cover during an earthquake.

No Reports of Damage or Injuries

Despite widespread reports of shaking, authorities have not reported any damage or injuries as of Monday morning. The USGS continues to monitor seismic activity in the region and advises residents to stay updated through official channels.

For real-time earthquake updates, residents can visit the USGS website or follow local emergency management agencies on social media.

For the latest updates on earthquakes in California, stay tuned to local news sources and government alerts. Make sure your emergency preparedness plan is up to date to stay safe during future seismic events.

Earthquake Sparks Memes on Social Media

As with many seismic events in California, social media users reacted with humor. Several users on X (formerly Twitter) posted memes and jokes about the quake, highlighting the region’s frequent seismic activity.

ALSO READ: Curfew Imposed In South Waziristan Amid Rising Security Threats

3.9 Magnitude Los Angeles Earthquake

