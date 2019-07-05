A massive earthquake has shook US on the Independence Day of the country. The magnitude of the earthquake is 6.6 as per the recorded measurements.

A disastrous earthquake has shaken the whole of Los Angeles on the country’s Independence Day. The strength of the magnitude of the earthquake is 6.6 as per the recorded measurements. Tons of people on Twitter are showing what they felt at the time of the Earthquake and for how long it lasted. One of the most famous American actress, Lucy Hales has tweeted that she knows that everyone is writing about the LA earthquake but that thing was very long and she was totally in shock at the time of the earthquake. The epicentre of the trembling was somewhat 17 kilometres from the Ridgecrest in California, a remote area of San Bernardino near the Death Valley.

I know everyone’s tweeting about this LA earthquake but that shit was super long. I’m shook. Literally. 😳 — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) July 4, 2019

And I almost ran outside naked cause I didn’t know what to do. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) July 4, 2019

The earthquake started showing its effect at 9:36 AM as per the local time of LA. as per one of the most famous dailies of LA, if the magnitude of the earthquake is confirmed as 6.6, then it is going to be the first earthquake in five years which will have a magnitude more than are equal to 6.

In the year 1994, an earthquake in Northridge, California was the main reason behind the death of more than a dozen people and damage of more than a billion dollars.

One of the most famous singers, Conor Maynard tweeted that he is in LA and just experienced the earthquake for the first time in his life at the 12th floor of a building which was literally shaking badly at the time of Earthquake. He concluded his tweet by saying that mother nature, it was definitely an experience, but he is good for life now.

Apparently my building is on wheels and that’s why it was swaying. If it’s on wheels then I feel like everyone who lives here should do this before the next earthquake: pic.twitter.com/fzzrvIT0xN — Conor Maynard (@ConorMaynard) July 4, 2019

In LA, just experienced my first ever earthquake.. on the 12th floor of a building that was literally swaying like crazy. Mother Nature, that was definitely an experience, but I think I’m good for life now 👍🏼. — Conor Maynard (@ConorMaynard) July 4, 2019

