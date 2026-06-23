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Home > World News > Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigns Amid FBI Investigation

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigns Amid FBI Investigation

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho resigned with immediate effect after months on paid leave amid an FBI corruption investigation linked to a failed AI education company. Carvalho has not been charged and says he cooperated fully with authorities.

Alberto Carvalho
Alberto Carvalho

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 00:16 IST

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has resigned after six months, after the FBI searched his home and workplace. Carvalho served for just more than four years and was entangled in a fraud and corruption investigation, the New York Post reported.

Carvalho resigned today (22 June) and it’s effective immediately, the Los Angeles Times reports. In his letter of resignation, he wrote, “It has been a great honor to serve you.” He said he was proud of the achievements he made and that they belonged to students, educators, staff and communities.

In his letter to LAUSD, Carvalho emphasized that he did not wish to be a “distraction” for students. “My work has always been guided by placing students first,” he stated.

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However, Carvalho did not mention the FBI investigation in his message. Sources say the inquiry is linked to a corruption scandal involving a failed AI education company, the New York Times reported. LAUSD officials said they would make a statement later.

LA Board of Education Vote

Carvalho had been on paid leave for nearly four months before his resignation. On February 27, members of the LA Board of Education voted unanimously (7-0) to place him on leave.

This decision came one day after raids at his $2.5 million home in San Pedro and at LAUSD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, and another site in Miami for the investigation. Armed agents conducted searches at his home and handcuffed both him and his wife, Maria Florio Borgia Carvalho, and placed them in a vehicle and seized cell phones, computers and documents.

At the same time, school board members and staff were asked to vacate LAUSD headquarters while agents searched for them.

And Carvalho has not been charged. LAUSD said it is cooperating with investigators.

As the statement also said, Carvalho “respects the rule of law and the investigative process” and he “has been in compliance as an attorney and has continued to follow the law and police procedure, but has done so in accordance with the law and his students’ welfare. We have no proof for or against Mr. Carvalho for violations of federal law in this investigation, according to prosecutors,” he said.

Also Read: Who Was Alan Greenspan? Former Chairman Of US Federal Reserve, Called The ‘Maestro’ Dies At 100

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Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigns Amid FBI Investigation
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Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigns Amid FBI Investigation
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigns Amid FBI Investigation
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigns Amid FBI Investigation
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigns Amid FBI Investigation

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