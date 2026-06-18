Los Angeles Warehouse Blaze: Massive Fire Erupts In Boyle Heights, One Firefighter Injured | Watch

A major fire broke out at a commercial warehouse in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, at around 8:05 a.m. local time. The blaze occurred at a structure on the 3100 block of East Pico Boulevard, an industrial area near downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Thick smoke quickly rose from the building and spread to surrounding neighbourhoods within minutes.

What happened At The Scene

The fire started early in the morning inside a commercial warehouse complex. Initial reports suggest the fire may have begun outside the structure before spreading inside, which allowed it to grow rapidly once it reached stored materials within the building. When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke, intense heat, and rapidly deteriorating conditions. Crews initially attempted an interior attack to control the flames, but conditions inside became too dangerous due to fire spread, smoke density, and structural hazards.

All workers inside the warehouse were safely evacuated before the fire intensified, preventing civilian injuries. Because of worsening conditions, firefighters switched to a defensive strategy, focusing on containing the blaze and protecting nearby buildings rather than direct interior suppression.

The Los Angeles Fire Department deployed multiple units to the scene, including specialised equipment to manage the industrial-scale fire. Firefighters also used heavy machinery and remote firefighting tools, including a firefighting robot, to reach unsafe sections of the structure and suppress hotspots. A significant challenge during operations was the presence of hazards inside the warehouse, including potential high-voltage electrical risks and unstable structural elements.

🚨 BREAKING: Massive warehouse fire in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles

A large commercial warehouse is fully involved with heavy black smoke visible for miles.

LA City Fire has more than 40 units on scene operating in defensive mode. Three helicopters are en route to potentially… — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) June 17, 2026

Firefighter Injured During Response

During the operation, one firefighter was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Officials have not released detailed information regarding the severity of the injury but confirmed the firefighter was receiving medical care. No civilian casualties or fatalities were reported.

Smoke Spreads Across Los Angeles

The fire produced a large plume of dark smoke that was visible across Boyle Heights and surrounding areas. Residents in nearby neighbourhoods reported reduced visibility and air quality concerns as the fire continued to burn. The incident caused temporary road closures and disruption to nearby businesses due to emergency response activity.

Investigation Ongoing

After several hours of sustained firefighting efforts, crews were able to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters remained on site to extinguish the remaining hotspots and conduct overhaul operations to prevent re-ignition. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the fire. Investigators are continuing to examine the scene to determine how the blaze began and how it spread so rapidly.

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