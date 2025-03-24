Home
‘Love Is In The Air’ Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship With Donald Trump’s Former Daughter-in-Law Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump


Golf legend Tiger Woods has officially confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. The announcement, made via Woods’s X account on Sunday, marks a rare public acknowledgment of his personal life.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods wrote to his 6.4 million followers. He also requested privacy for those close to them.

Connection Through Family and Golf

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and they share five children, including Kai Trump, who is set to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026. Notably, Kai attends the same school as Woods’s children, Sam Woods and Charlie Woods. Charlie and Kai even competed in the same invitational tournament recently, further strengthening the families’ connection.

The couple had been the subject of celebrity gossip rumors for weeks before Woods’s official post. In a coordinated move, Vanessa Trump also shared a picture of them together on her Instagram account, solidifying their relationship status.

Tiger Woods’s Private Life and Previous Relationships

Woods, who is known for guarding his personal life, shocked fans with this rare public declaration. The move is reminiscent of his 2013 announcement about dating Lindsey Vonn on social media, a strategy he had previously used to counter paparazzi interest.

His private life has long been under intense media scrutiny, particularly following the 2009 sex scandal that led to the end of his six-year marriage to Elin Nordegren. The scandal revealed numerous extramarital affairs, and Woods has since been cautious about revealing details of his romantic life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods)

Before Vanessa Trump, Woods’s most recent long-term relationship was with Erica Herman, which ended in 2022 in a legal dispute. Despite previous high-profile relationships, Woods had remained largely out of the dating spotlight until now.

Woods and Trump Family Ties

Woods has a well-documented history with the Trump family, having played golf with Donald Trump on multiple occasions. Trump also awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. More recently, in February, Woods met with Trump at the White House to discuss the state of professional golf, particularly in light of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

As Woods continues to recover from a ruptured Achilles tendon, which forced him to withdraw from the Masters Tournament, it remains to be seen how this relationship will unfold in the public eye. With both Woods and Vanessa Trump coming from high-profile backgrounds, their relationship will undoubtedly continue to attract media and public interest.

