‘Love Wins’: Thailand Kicks Off Celebrations For Pride Month 2025; Promote Itself as Global LGBTQIAN+ Tourism Hub

Thailand is proudly flying the rainbow flag this June as the government officially kicks off Pride Month 2025 with the Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival. The month-long celebration aims to honor the global LGBTQIAN+ community and show the world that Thailand is ready to become a leading Pride destination for travelers.

This massive nationwide initiative is part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 project, which ties tourism with cultural and social inclusion. It’s a campaign that celebrates love in all forms—and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

A Clear Message of Equality

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shared that the festival is more than just a celebration—it’s a stand for human rights, gender equality, and the acceptance of gender diversity.

“These are issues that matter not just in Thailand, but all around the world,” he said on Tuesday.

And Thailand is walking the talk. The country made history on January 23, 2025, when it officially enacted the Marriage Equality Law, giving LGBTQIAN+ couples the legal right to marry for the first time. The law updated Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code, and had been approved by both the House of Representatives and the Senate before being published in the Royal Gazette last September.

“This milestone represents a critical transition in enhancing equality and human rights in Thailand. It also reinforces Thailand’s status as a popular destination for tourists worldwide who value cultural diversity and sexual freedom,” Phumtham added.

Pride and Tourism Go Hand in Hand

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong highlighted how this year’s Love Wins Festival is not just about parades and parties. It’s also a creative platform for people to express love, equality, and gender diversity, while giving a major boost to both domestic and international tourism.

According to a study by Agoda, Thailand’s marriage equality law could attract 4 million more foreign tourists every year, potentially generating over 65 billion baht in tourism revenue. This move is also expected to increase the country’s share in the global LGBTQIAN+ travel market, which is valued at more than $200 billion annually.

“These events help local businesses, retailers, and communities by creating income. But more importantly, they help build understanding, promote coexistence, and enhance Thailand’s image on the global stage,” Sorawong said.

He also mentioned that the country’s successful hosting of Pride Month could strengthen its bid to host World Pride 2030.

Thailand’s Tourism Authority Fully Onboard

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), emphasized that Thailand is committed to becoming a true Pride Destination—a welcoming place for travelers from all walks of life.

“We want to reflect Thailand’s readiness, our strengths, and promote equality,” she said. “This also helps build the Amazing Thailand brand in a way that’s sustainable and inclusive.”

Pride Events Across the Country: A Colorful Celebration

Here’s a look at where the celebrations are happening around the country this June:

Central Thailand

Bangkok Pride Festival 2025 (May 30 – June 1) with the theme Born This Way: The Fight Continues. Don’t miss the Born This Way Parade on June 1 (2 PM – 10 PM), from the National Stadium to Ratchaprasong Intersection. Other key events include the Bangkok Pride Forum 2025, Bangkok Pride Awards 2025, 127 Drag Bangkok Festival 2025, and Thailand’s Drag Star 2025: The Finale at Paragon Park Plaza. Love with Pride 2025 will be held on May 31 at CentralWorld.



Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai Pride 2025 (May 25 – June 30)

Tak Pride Series: Mae Sot – June 9 Mae Tan – June 19 Ra Haeng – June 21 Phop Phra – June 26

Nan Pride 2025 – Exact dates to be confirmed.

Eastern Thailand

Pattaya Pride (June 27 – 29) in Chonburi Province

Colorful Rain, Diverse Love – June 14 at Residence Kampot, Trat Province

Chanthaburi Pride 2025 – Dates and venue TBA

Southern Thailand

Samui Pride Nation in Surat Thani

Songkhla Pride & Hat Yai Pride – June 15 in both Mueang and Hat Yai Districts

Trang Pride – June 28 at Robinson Trang and the Central Market

Phuket Pride 2025 – June 2 to 8 at Patong Beach

Krabi Pride 2025 – Dates TBA

Northeastern Thailand

Khon Kaen Pride Festival 2025 – June 28

Ubon Pride – Dates TBA

Mukdahan Pride 2025 – Dates TBA

Pride, Progress, and a Bright Future

As the rainbow flags go up all across the country, it’s clear that Thailand is embracing this moment with pride and purpose. The Love Wins Festival isn’t just a celebration—it’s a message to the world that Thailand stands for love, equality, and inclusion.

From passing progressive laws to hosting world-class events, Thailand is showing that it’s ready to welcome everyone—no matter who they are or who they love.