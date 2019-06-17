Lt Gen Faiz Hameed replaces Lt General Asim Munir as new ISI chief: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was previously serving as the head of the Counter Intelligence wing in the ISI. He belongs to the Pakistan Army's Baloch Regiment.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed replaces Lt General Asim Munir as new ISI chief: The Pakistan Army has announced the appointment of hardliner Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the new director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a government spokesperson said on Sunday. Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will be replacing Lieutenant General Asim Muneer after only eight months of tenure on the job. Muneer has been given charge of Commander Gujranwala Corps. An official statement is expected from Pakistan Army’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in this regard.

In 2017, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had staged a sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange in Islamabad in 2017, paralyzing the capital for almost three weeks. On November 27, 2017, TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi agreed to end the protest sign a peace deal after Gen Hameed negotiated with him on behalf of the Pakistan government. The Army commander signed the Faizabad agreement between protesters from various religious groups and the then government as a guarantor.

General Hameed, who belongs to the Baloch Regiment, was in-charge of the internal security wing at the ISI. Apart from that, he has also commanded a division in Pano Aqil.

On April 12, the Pakistan army had announced the promotion of four major generals, including Gen Hameed, to the rank lieutenant general. Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed as Adjutant General at the General Headquarters (GHQ) while Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi named as Quarter Master at GHQ. Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz was also named Engineer-In-Chief at GHQ.

